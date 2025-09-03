Spread and Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Ohio
The level of difficulty just got turned up a few notches for West Virginia this week as they hit the road for the first time this season, squaring off against the Ohio Bobcats.
Below are my predictions for the spread and over/under for this week's game, with odds listed from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: West Virginia - 3.5
Prediction: Ohio covers.
The Bobcats proved last week on the road against Rutgers that they're not afraid to go toe to toe with a Power Four opponent. They fell behind multiple scores in the first half, but came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders and quickly erased the deficit, tying up the game. This bunch won the MAC championship a year ago and has one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, Parker Navarro.
West Virginia cruised to victory last week against Robert Morris, but that doesn't mean much, if anything. Even against a Group of Six opponent, WVU has to earn that respect of laying over a field goal on the road for me to predict them to cover. The Mountaineers may win, but it's going to go down to the wire.
Total: 60.5
Prediction: Under.
Points will be scored in this game, but more than 60.5? I'm not all that confident in that happening. West Virginia had a poor first half offensively last week because of the fumbles, and while I don't expect them to turn it over that frequently again, this will be a much stiffer test for a unit that hasn't played a bunch of ball together.
The same can be said about WVU's defense, but you know how it is. The defense is always further along early in the season. At least it should be. Zac Alley should have more answers to Navarro and Co. after Ohio threw the kitchen sink at Rutgers in Week 1. They'll move the ball and put up points, but I'm not sure the scoreboard will light up like it did last week in New Jersey.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
