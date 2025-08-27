Nine WVU Football Alums Survive NFL Cut Day, Secure Spot on 53-Man Roster
All 32 NFL teams have trimmed their rosters down from 90 to 53, and with that, nine former West Virginia Mountaineers have made the cut. Here's who they are and where they're at.
QB Geno Smith (Las Vegas Raiders)
After reviving his career (as a starter) with the Seattle Seahawks, Geno is now in Vegas reunited with the coach who gave him that chance a few years back in Pete Carroll. Earlier this week, the Raiders traded for Kenny Pickett, which West Virginia fans will appreciate that a former Pitt Panther will be his backup.
WR David Sills V (Atlanta Falcons)
How about DSV? Sills has bounced around from practice squad to practice squad and is finally getting his chance in the ATL. He'll more than likely be used as a depth piece and special teamer, but still, it's a step in the right direction.
C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers)
This one was a no-brainer, of course. Frazier proved in year one that he's already one of the best young centers in the NFL. This year, it's about making a statement.
OT Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers)
This is a huge year for McKivitz, who is entering the final year of his contract. The Niners could look to go in a different direction, unless he balls out.
OG Wyatt Milum (Jacksonville Jaguars)
The Jags' third-round pick will start the 2025 season as a depth option on the interior, but could certainly play his way into a starting role later in the year.
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals)
Stills is looking to build on a strong first two years in the league, where he's combined to register 89 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight sacks.
CB Rasul Douglas (Miami Dolphins)
After months of being unsigned, Douglas is finally back on an NFL roster, signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
LS Rex Sunahara (Cleveland Browns)
Sunahara has been around several different teams, including some time in the UFL. Now, it seems like he's locked in a spot with the Browns for the foreseeable future.
LS Austin Brinkman (Houston Texans)
Brinkman was one of the best players at his job, according to Neal Brown, a year ago. Now, WVU can make a claim to "Long Snapper U" with two in the league.
