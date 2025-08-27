Spread Predictions for West Virginia's Season Opener vs. Robert Morris
West Virginia and Robert Morris will open the lid on the 2025 season Saturday afternoon in Morgantown for what should be a near-perfect day for football weather-wise. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s and clear skies all day, making for a nice welcome home for Rich Rodriguez.
As expected, the Mountaineers are heavy favorites for the season-opener, but can they take care of business in blowout fashion? Below, I have a couple of predictions with odds listed from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: West Virginia - 38.5
Prediction: West Virginia covers.
West Virginia has over 70 newcomers, a brand new coaching staff, and no clear answer at quarterback, which should tell you all you need to know about Robert Morris for entering this game as a 38.5-point underdog. Add on that the Mountaineers are a perfect 24-0 against FCS opponents, and Robert Morris is 0-for-6 in their opportunities against FBS opponents, it makes sense why a blowout is expected.
Total: 55.5
Prediction: Over.
Rich Rodriguez is going to want to make a statement right out of the gate here, even if it's against an FCS opponent. Yes, there are clear question marks at quarterback, considering all five are believed to be in the mix to some extent, but that shouldn't keep the Mountaineers from putting up a big day offensively.
The defensive side of the ball is entirely new as well, so there will be some big plays that just naturally happen because of the lack of chemistry, combined with the aggressive nature of Zac Alley's play-calling. I can see the Colonials scoring twice, and with WVU likely pushing 50 or more, it's difficult to see the two combining for less than 55.5.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
