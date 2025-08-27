An Updated Breakdown of WVU’s Football Schedules Through the 2032 Season
Now that West Virginia and Alabama have mutually agreed to cancel the home-and-home series for 2026 and 2027 and WVU has replaced it with home games against Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss, it's a good time to take a closer look at the Mountaineers' future opponents.
Note: The current Big 12 schedule matrix only runs through the end of the 2027 season.
2026
9/5 vs. Coastal Carolina
9/12 vs. UT Martin
9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.)
Big 12 home games: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State
Big 12 road games: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
My thoughts:
This is a good template of what WVU's schedules will primarily look like after 2027 — a Group of Six opponent, an FCS opponent, and one Power Four, just replace Virginia with Pitt. As I've mentioned here on the site and on Between The Eers, Pitt is loaded up in 2026. They have three games scheduled, two of which are against Power Four teams (Wisconsin, UCF). Assuming the ACC moves to nine conference games, which seems likely, they don't have any room for West Virginia unless they buy out of a game.
2027
9/4 vs. Southern Miss
9/11 vs. VMI
9/18 vs. Ohio
Big 12 home games: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF
Big 12 road games: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
My thoughts:
Yes, it's unfortunate that Pitt isn't on the schedule or any Power Four opponent for that matter (non-conference), but you do go from having six home games to seven by adding Southern Miss, replacing the trip to Tuscaloosa. Three home games to open the season? How can anyone complain about that? After years of playing a grueling non-conference schedule, it's okay to have ONE year of extremely favorable matchups.
2028
9/2 vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, N.C.)
9/9 vs. Youngstown State
9/16 vs. Akron
2029
9/1 vs. Ohio
9/8 at Pitt
9/15 vs. Robert Morris
2030
8/31 vs. Rhode Island
9/7 vs. Pitt
9/14 vs. Akron
2031
8/30 vs. VMI
9/6 at Pitt
Game 3: TBD
2032
9/4 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.)
9/11 vs. Pitt
Game 3: TBD
