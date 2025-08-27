Updated ESPN Analytics Give Robert Morris a Small Boost, WVU Still a Near Lock
This Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to hand Rich Rodriguez his 62nd win as the school's coach, which would tie him with Dana Holgorsen for second place in program history. Fortunately for Rich Rod, he should be able to achieve that feat this weekend with FCS foe Robert Morris making the short trek to Morgantown.
What the ESPN FPI says
According to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has a 98.7% chance of taking down the Colonials and kicking off the 2025 season with a bang.
I know, you're shocked, right? The computers picked the Mountaineers to win. FCS over FBS upsets happen more often than you think, but West Virginia fans have never had to experience it (yet). The Mountaineers are a perfect 24-0 against opponents from that level, and even with over 70+ newcomers, WVU should still be able to take care of business and do so comfortably.
As for Robert Morris, this is their only shot at an FBS team this season, so you know they'll be juiced up for this opportunity and in an electric environment — something they don't get to be a part of very often.
The Colonials have only played six FBS opponents in program history, and as you would imagine, have lost all six contests — Air Force (2023), Appalachian State (2022), Buffalo (2019), Central Michigan (2021), Miami Ohio (2022), and Utah State (2024).
Change in analytics since initially released
Things are starting to go Robert Morris' way! Okay, maybe not, but the FPI has dropped its chances for the Mountaineers to win from 99.1% to the aforementioned 98.7%. Why? Who knows, honestly. Nothing has changed since the FPI posted its initial numbers, and we still don't have any idea as to who is starting at quarterback for West Virginia, as if that really matters in this one. Spoiler: It doesn't.
The Mountaineers and Colonials will kick things off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. You'll be able to stream the game live on ESPN+.
