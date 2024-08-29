Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State
We are just hours away from the start of a new West Virginia football season. This Saturday, the Mountaineers play host to No. 8 Penn State. Who will come out on top? We have some thoughts.
Schuyler Callihan: Penn State 27, West Virginia 23
I've had this game as a loss for West Virginia for quite a long time. But I'll be completely honest with you, the Mountaineers have a legitimate shot to win this game and the closer we get to kickoff, the more optimistic I am about those chances.
This is an opportunity for the Mountaineers to make a statement right out of the gate. Winning this game after a nine-win season would be the official turning point of this program under the direction of Neal Brown. That's not to say a loss wipes that away, but winning the game is the stamp of approval.
There are valid concerns with the offensive line now that Zach Frazier and Doug Nester have moved on. Brandon Yates has played all across the o-line and has some big shoes to fill. Nick Malone will be asked to be an every down right tackle for the first time in his career and will see some of the best pass rushers college football has to offer in Abdul Carter an Dani Dennis-Sutton. It's not going to be perfect right out of the gate, not against this front seven.
All that being said, I'm not all that concerned with the running game. They'll find a way to get their yards on the ground. Garrett Greene is the x-factor for me. If he can throw the ball efficiently and make smart decisions, Penn State will be in for a real battle deep into the fourth quarter.
Defensively, WVU feels much better about it secondary and all of the different coverages and looks they can present now having a pair of corners - Garnett Hollis Jr. and Ayden Garnes - who can play som press man. Penn State's receivers are the biggest question mark and if they can limit the incredible running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, they'll have the Nittany Lions right where they want them.
Penn State wins, but WVU shows up and plays extremely tough.
Christopher Hall: Penn State 30, West Virginia 27
West Virginia is in a better place heading into the season opener against eighth-ranked Penn State than it was last year heading into Happy Valley.
Garrett Greene is poised to have a big season throwing and running around defenses after a successful first season as the Mountaineers starting quarterback and he’ll be in good company in the backfield with running backs CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White.
Tight end Kole Taylor will look to build off his team-leading 35 receptions for 44 yards and four touchdowns, the question on offense is the receivers. While the Mountaineers may have landed a home run in Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray, and return young veterans Hudson Clement and Traylon Ray, they are still unproven.
Defensively, WVU have taken steps forward despite losing its leading tackler and best defensive back and will be the deepest it’s been since Neal Brown’s arrival.
Penn State comes into the game with similar questions offensively but replaces more along the offensive line. The Nittany Lions also believe they have answers on the outside led by Harrison Wallace II, who hauled in seven receptions for 72 yards in last year’s contest.
The Nittany Lion defense has historically been one of the best in the country and they are again expected to be one of the better defenses in the Big Ten.
On paper, Penn State has the more talented team, and it will rise in the fourth quarter.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar may not have lived up to expectations last season but with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki coming over from Kansas, he’ll find more success getting the ball to his playmakers, especially down field.
West Virginia can come out of the game with a win, particularly with a sold-out Mountaineer Field potentially causing problems for the offense’s communication with a new coordinator. However, I think Penn State finds away to steal the victory in heartbreaking fashion, 30-27.
