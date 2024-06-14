Scott Van Pelt Compares WVU Fans to Characters in a Horror Movie
West Virginia has never won a national championship in any of the four major sports - football, men's basketball, women's basketball, and baseball - but you wouldn't know it based off the fierce love and passion its fanbase exudes.
The fine folks in West Virginia don't cheer on their Mountaineers as a favorite college team, they view it as a team that represents and plays for the entire the state. Most outside of the state just see the passion the fans have, but don't truly have an understanding for what it means for the 1.8 million plus West Virginian's.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve Coughlin, do. The two recently gave a major shoutout to WVU fans following the baseball team's performance in the baseball super regional against North Carolina.
Stanford Steve:
“West Virginia traveled well, as they always do. And it just sticks out because I think they’re the most tortured fanbase in college sports, man. They just find ways to…you go back to football, basketball there’s been some brutal ones. But they ain’t going to stop."
Van Pelt:
“This is going to sound like it’s not a compliment, but it’s a compliment. In a horror movie, like Freddie Kruger, Jason, or Michael Myers…can’t kill ‘em. No matter what you do to them, you can’t break their spirit and you can’t kill ‘em. Knock ‘em down a hundred times, they’ll get up a hundred and one. Dust themselves off, where’s a cold beer? Let’s go Mountaineers, let’s go drink some beers! And what time’s kickoff? What time’s the jump ball? What time’s the first pitch? Mountaineer fans…built for it. And some day they’re going to win something big and when they do you talk about a parade in sunrise, buddy, I got news for ya. When the Mountaineers win a ‘chip in something big, they might just go annex states and go guess what? You know how we got these weird lines in our state? No, not anymore. This is ours! We claim all of this country as ours, we won it. That’s it. The whole country, now West Virginia."
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Big 12 Conference to Change Name? Discussions Are Underway
Three Breakout Candidates for WVU Football in 2024