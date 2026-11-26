Friday night, we will almost certainly see Scotty Fox Jr. get the starting nod for West Virginia in the regular season finale against Utah. Mike Hawkins Jr. is still considered doubtful, and if we are just being honest, it's not worth the risk to run him out there just to try to help sneak the team into a bottom-tier bowl game.

While Fox is the most experienced healthy quarterback available, it doesn't necessarily mean he will play every snap of the entire game. There's no telling as to what West Virginia's gameplan is, but personally, I think this is a great opportunity for true freshman Jyron Hughley to get some game action, albeit in a limited capacity.

Why it makes sense...

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Running Cam Cook 30+ times is not far-fetched, but can it be an effective 30+ carries? When the defense doesn't have the same type of respect for the QB run game for Fox as they do for Hawkins, they can cheat their responsibilities to some degree, keying more on Cook, Latimer, whoever is in the backfield. Hughley isn't as dynamic as Hawkins, of course, but he's a natural runner and a tremendous athlete.

If Hughley is in the game, now all of a sudden, the defense has to be concerned with him keeping the football, taking some of that attention off of Cook. This opens up more big plays in the read game.

That's when the game is still pretty close. However, if Utah starts to pull away and gain a comfortable lead, it gives the coaching staff even more of an incentive to give Hughley some snaps. No, you don't want to destroy a quarterback's confidence, especially if he's not quite ready, but he's so young in his career and could develop one or two more years behind Hawkins in an ideal world. Because of where they are in their respective careers, it wouldn't be all that surprising if Fox hits the portal this offseason to try and find somewhere he can compete for a starting spot. Hughley still has time to follow Hawkins around and learn.

Plus, in this scenario, he can play more freely and not have the pressure of having to put the ball in the end zone to stay within reach. The first objective, though, is to win the game, and with Hawkins trending toward being out, Scotty Fox gives this team the best chance to win.

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