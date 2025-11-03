Scotty Fox Jr. and Fred Perry Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors
The Big 12 Conference announced the football weekly winners for 10 on Monday and West Virginia defensive back Fred Perry was named Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. was named Freshman Player of the Week.
Fred Perry tallied a game-high 13 total tackles, including two tackles for a loss and a sack in the Mountaineers’ 45-35 win at then-No. 22 Houston. The senior’s 13 tackles, nine of which were solo, contributed to his third double-digit tackle performance of the season. He leads the team in total tackles (64) and tackles for loss (8).
Perry’s sack came early in the fourth quarter. With Houston facing a third and nine, Perry rushed off the edge and smacked Conner Weigman to the ground for his third sack of the season, tying linebacker Chase Wilson for the team lead.
Scotty Fox Jr. helped guide West Virginia to its first road win versus a top-25 opponent since 2018. Fox threw for 157 yards, rushed for a career-high 65 yards, and accounted for three total touchdowns. The Mentor, Ohio native became the first freshman quarterback in school history to find the endzone three times in a game. He also became WVU's first true freshman quarterback to rush for two scores in a game since Fred Wyant in 1952.
West Virginia host the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 1-5) Saturday at Noon as the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) remain in the hunt for a bowl invitation. The game will be televised on TNT and stream on HBO MAX.
Big 12 Honors Football Weekly Award Winners for Week 10
Offensive Player of the Week
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims
Defensive Player of the Week
West Virginia defensive back Fred Perry and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez
Special Teams Player of the Week
Utah returner Mana Carvalho and Texas Tech kicker Stone Harrington
Freshman of the Week
West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
Offensive Line of the Week
Arizona State
Defensive Line of the Week
Utah
