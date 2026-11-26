No one is expecting the Mountaineers to stroll into Rice-Eccles Stadium and pull off the upset of No. 2 Utah, and that includes the SP+ projection model by Bill Connelly of ESPN.

Bill Connelly's SP+ model's prediction says...

The model projects the Utes to take the Mountaineers to the woodshed, with a 46-17 final score. While no one watching this game wants to see a one-sided affair, it could very easily turn into that, given the way West Virginia's defense has played all season long, and now they don't have the magic piece to be able to match scores — Mike Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins is considered "doubtful" for this game, and if he is eventually ruled out, 17 points for West Virginia is very realistic. As a matter of fact, this projection is very close to my final score prediction that I released on Wednesday.

Scotty Fox is talented, but he hasn't played a serious amount of snaps in a long time, and for this to be his first time in that situation, well, it's far from ideal. He is athletic enough to make some things happen with his legs, but Utah isn't going to pay him the same type of respect as they would Hawkins, allowing them to lock in on Cam Cook in the backfield.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If this result happens...

On to the next. No, there wouldn't be another game to prepare for, but Rich Rodriguez would quickly move to make any changes necessary to his staff and roster to ensure that this type of year doesn't happen again. Things are going to happen at a rapid pace, especially with the early signing period for high school recruits being next Wednesday-Friday.

While it would be a disappointing outcome, it's not going to have any carryover to the 2027 season — no Hawkins in this one, and the fact that the defense is going to look entirely different next fall.

The Mountaineers and Utes are slated to tip off at approximately 9 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show. We'll discuss what went right, what went wrong, take a look at the numbers, and talk about what's next for the Mountaineers as they enter the offseason.

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