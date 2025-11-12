Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Arizona State
This weekend, West Virginia will take its two-game winning streak on the road to Tempe to face the Arizona State Sun Devils. To keep that streak alive and remain in bowl contention, they'll need to overcome some pretty tall odds.
My picks for the week, using the numbers from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Arizona State -11.5
Prediction: Arizona State.
I went back and forth with this, but I will lean with the Sun Devils to cover the double-digit spread. They're coming off a bye week in which they did not practice at all, so they should be completely reenergized and fairly healthy coming into this game, although I'm unsure of WR Jordyn Tyson's status.
Defensively, I think the Mountaineers will be able to play well enough to win this game, considering Jeff Sims is a turnover-prone quarterback and doesn't throw it well downfield, just 8/26 this season on throws beyond the chains. They're going to want to run Sims a good bit, but West Virginia should be able to slow him down to some degree with a heavy box, something Iowa State didn't do.
Still, I don't know if WVU's offense can do enough to stay within reach.
Total: 48.5
Prediction: Under.
Arizona State's defense has allowed just 23.6 points per game this season and has allowed more than 24 points just once, which came against Utah, which put up 42. Although WVU's offense has looked much better of late, I'm not convinced they can string together a fourth straight game offensively and get beyond that per-game average ASU is allowing, which is needed to be able to win this game. Their defense can get pressure with four, which explains why they don't blitz a ton. That could make for a cloudy look for the freshman QB Scotty Fox. I'll side with the under here.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
