Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF
It's back to action this week for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they travel to Orlando, looking to stay perfect in the all-time series against the UCF Knights. WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez is 21-8 as a Division I head coach coming off a bye, and the Knights have lost nine straight games in the month of October.
Below are my predictions for the spread and over/under for this week's game, with odds listed from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: UCF -7.5
Prediction: West Virginia covers.
I don't like the fact that this line is moving, albeit not much. That said, I still don't understand how the Knights are a touchdown favorite. I know West Virginia has been bad, but I saw some real progress in the loss to BYU with Khalil Wilkins operating the offense. UCF doesn't have this high-flying offensive attack that's going to threaten to put up 40, so as long as this game resides in the 20s, I think the Mountaineers not only keep it close, but have a chance to win the game outright.
Total: 46.5
Prediction: Over
This has come way down from where it opened at 51.5, which was way too high. Now that it's lowered significantly, I think it's worth taking a look at the over here. Both offenses have had their fair share of struggles, but there's not much wiggle room here to remain under the number. I would have had supreme confidence in the under at 51.5, but not now. The spread seems to be the best bet in this game. Zac Alley has had two weeks to get his unit prepared and healed. He'll have his guys ready, regardless of whichever QB UCF trots out there.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
