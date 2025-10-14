West Virginia Offers Five Penn State Recruits Following the Firing of James Franklin
News broke over the weekend that Penn State would be parting ways with head football coach James Franklin. It's something that everyone who watches college football regiliously believed could happen because of the nature of their losses to UCLA and Northwestern, but it's still a bold move to fire one of the top coaches in the country.
Now, Rich Rodriguez and West Virginia are hoping to take advantage of the change in Happy Valley by pursuing some of their commits/recruits. The high school ranks are how Rodriguez wants to rebuild this program in Morgantown, and he mentioned on his radio show on Monday night that he and his staff are aiming to sign 35 high school recruits this cycle. Right now, they're at 26, so there's still plenty of work to do.
Within the last 24 hours, WVU has offered five Penn State commits, two of whom have decommitted. The other three are still verbaled to Penn State but are weighing their options. Here are the five they've offered and a little info on each one of them.
2026 RB/DB David Davis (still committed to Penn State)
Height: 5'10" Weight: 180
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Other offers: Akron, Cincinnati, Kent State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Toledo.
2026 WR Lavar Keys
Height: 5'9" Weight: 170
Hometown: Hyattsville, MD
Other offers: Akron, Boston College, East Carolina, Georgia State, Indiana, James Madison, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Minnesota, North Carolina, Temple, Towson, Troy, USF, Virginia Tech.
2026 LB Terry Wiggins (still committed to Penn State)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 210
Hometown: Coatesville, PA
Other offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech.
2026 S Matt Sieg (still committed to Penn State)
Height: 5'11" Weight: 190
Hometown: McDonald, PA
Other offers: Akron, Alabama, Buffalo, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, Temple, USC, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin.
2027 S Gabriel Jenkins
Height: 6'0" Weight: 190
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Other offers: Akron, Baylor, Florida State, Indiana, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, UCF, UNLV, USC
