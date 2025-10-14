Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Offers Five Penn State Recruits Following the Firing of James Franklin

Can the Mountaineers swoop in and land some of Penn State's future?

Schuyler Callihan

Gabriel Jenkins
In this story:

News broke over the weekend that Penn State would be parting ways with head football coach James Franklin. It's something that everyone who watches college football regiliously believed could happen because of the nature of their losses to UCLA and Northwestern, but it's still a bold move to fire one of the top coaches in the country.

Now, Rich Rodriguez and West Virginia are hoping to take advantage of the change in Happy Valley by pursuing some of their commits/recruits. The high school ranks are how Rodriguez wants to rebuild this program in Morgantown, and he mentioned on his radio show on Monday night that he and his staff are aiming to sign 35 high school recruits this cycle. Right now, they're at 26, so there's still plenty of work to do.

Within the last 24 hours, WVU has offered five Penn State commits, two of whom have decommitted. The other three are still verbaled to Penn State but are weighing their options. Here are the five they've offered and a little info on each one of them.

2026 RB/DB David Davis (still committed to Penn State)

David Davis
David Davis

Height: 5'10" Weight: 180

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Other offers: Akron, Cincinnati, Kent State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Toledo.

2026 WR Lavar Keys

Lavar Keys
Lavar Keys

Height: 5'9" Weight: 170

Hometown: Hyattsville, MD

Other offers: Akron, Boston College, East Carolina, Georgia State, Indiana, James Madison, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Minnesota, North Carolina, Temple, Towson, Troy, USF, Virginia Tech.

2026 LB Terry Wiggins (still committed to Penn State)

Terry Wiggins
Terry Wiggins

Height: 6'3" Weight: 210

Hometown: Coatesville, PA

Other offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech.

2026 S Matt Sieg (still committed to Penn State)

Matt Sieg
Matt Sieg

Height: 5'11" Weight: 190

Hometown: McDonald, PA

Other offers: Akron, Alabama, Buffalo, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, Temple, USC, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin.

2027 S Gabriel Jenkins

Gabriel Jenkins
Gabriel Jenkins

Height: 6'0" Weight: 190

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Other offers: Akron, Baylor, Florida State, Indiana, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, UCF, UNLV, USC

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Another Blow: West Virginia Loses Linebacker to Season-Ending Injury

Rich Rodriguez Delivers a Discouraging Update on RB Tye Edwards

WVU Forward Jackson Fields Expected to Miss the Start of the 2025-26 Season

2026 JUCO DB Aaron Edwards Decommits from West Virginia, Explains Why

West Virginia's Coal Rush Game for This Season Has Been Revealed

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Recruiting