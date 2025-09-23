Quick Hits: Championship Timeline, Jimmori Robinson's Debut, OL Tweaks + More
WVU head football coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media on Tuesday, where he gave a status update on several injured players and his thoughts on certain areas of the roster. Here's everything he had to say.
Injury update
“(Running back) Tye (Edwards) wasn’t able to go last week. He’s still questionable for this week. Won’t know anything about him until later in the week. (Running back) Cyncir Bowers came in and got a concussion; he’s questionable for sure. (Center) Landen Livingston got hurt in the game; he’s questionable for Saturday as well. Two offensive linemen, Kimo (Makane’ole) and Ty’Kieast Crawford, are questionable, maybe probable. We’ll see what they do in the next couple days. And then (quarterback) Nicco (Marchiol) came to see us. He said he had some mid-foot pain and had been bothering him for a while. We’re hoping (tight end) Jacob Barrick can come back this week.”
The plan at running back with all the injuries
“Tyler Jacklich got in a little bit. Diore (Hubbard) is going to get a lot of reps this week. Clay Ash is going to get reps. We’ll figure something out.”
If the other quarterbacks have the ability to throw it consistently
"All of our quarterbacks, all of them, can make the throws. It's a matter of throwing it to the right guy at the right time and reading the defense. There's a lot to quarterback play. It's more challenging than ever before because defenses have become more complicated."
How Carson Lee played in place of Landen Livingston
“He was okay. He got in there and competed a little bit. Snaps were pretty good for the most part.”
Tweaking the o-line
“If we thought there was another guy or two guys were close to playing, we would have already been rotating them in and out, like other positions. There are going to be more opportunities this week for some guys in practice to kind of show us if they’re ready to go in and play more reps.”
Evaluation of Jimmori Robinson’s debut
“Jimmori got somewhere close to thirty plays, so he got about half the game. I think he’ll get better each week as he gets more reps in our defense and more comfortable out there. He’s pretty active. It’s good to have Jimmori out there. I think he’s making a difference.”
If it will take four years to build championship roster like it did his first stint at WVU
“It shouldn’t take as long, I think, because you can get some portal guys that can help, but I don’t know if you can just build off of portal guys. I think we still got to be a developmental program and build most of our roster up. It shouldn’t take that long. I would expect us to be as deep as we need to be… You can do it in a couple years. I’m still optimistic you can do it in one year, so I’m not giving up on this year.”
