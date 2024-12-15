Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Memphis
The Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Memphis Tigers is just a couple of days away, so it's time to reveal my picks.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Memphis -4.5
2-star play on West Virginia (+4.5): If I released this article the moment the odds opened on the game, I would have had a five-star play on Memphis +4.5. I have no idea how or why, but the Mountaineers were 4.5-point favorites at the open.
Now, it's swung completely in the other direction. I expect Memphis to win the game, but I do believe West Virginia will keep it extremely close in a high-scoring affair. Sure, the head coaching change could cause some distractions and the Frisco Bowl is not exactly what this team had in mind to begin the year, but they've had full participation in practice from those who haven't entered the portal and they want to play hard for interim head coach Chad Scott.
I'll take the points here.
Over/Under: 58.5
5-star play on the over: The over has cashed in seven of West Virginia's twelve games this season, including four of the last six. The pass defense has been an issue all year long, and this is a terrible matchup for this unit with the explosive aerial attack led by Sethe Henigan. Memphis will put up a ton of points, but West Virginia can, too. Because they have nothing to lose, I expect Chad Scott to be extremely aggressive and go for it on multiple fourth downs, even on his end of the field. Points, points, and more points. Take the over.
Record this season:
ATS: 9-3 (72%)
O/U: 6-6 (45%)
Overall: 15-9 (59%)
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
A Young, Fast Riser Could Be West Virginia's Next Defensive Coordinator
Wren Baker Explains How He Landed on Rich Rodriguez as WVU's Next Coach
CFB Analyst: Rich Rod Hire Could 'Fundamentally Alter the Landscape of the Big 12'