Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Austin Kendall in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to quarterback Austin Kendall.

After spending three years backing up Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Austin Kendall was next in line to be the Oklahoma Sooners starting quarterback, until he wasn't. Following the conclusion of the 2018 season, head coach Lincoln Riley made the biggest splash in the short history of the transfer portal by landing former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. With Hurts coming to Norman, Kendall felt like he wasn't going to get a fair shake, so he hit the portal and found his new home nestled in the hills of West Virginia.

Replacing Will Grier is a tough thing to do and being the guy taking his place comes with immense pressure and expectations. After watching Grier sling the rock all over the yard for two seasons, fans expect the next guy to do the same and have the same level of success. Unfortunately, that's not exactly what happened for Kendall in year one in the old gold and blue.

There were times where Kendall looked capable of running the offense, but he often had trouble throwing the ball down the field and forced a lot of throws that ultimately led to ten interceptions. Although he struggled, you have to remember the situation he came into. Neal Brown was in his first year, no veterans returning at wide receiver, and an offensive line that performed poorly all season. Not to mention, Kendall did battle a hand injury for much of the year, so that may have had a small effect as well.

He was replaced as the starter in game ten as Jarret Doege took over the offense. He, too, experienced some highs and lows, but was never sharp. Now, Kendall and Doege will be battling it out this fall to see who will be the team's starting quarterback.

Stellar

Not only does Kendall win the starting job, but he finally gets the offense clicking and gets them to about the eight win mark at season's end. Ball security and awareness are much improved and downfield arm strength is also much better.

Standard

Kendall either wins the starting job and doesn't do anything great to the offense going, or becomes the backup to Jarret Doege. If he wins the job, you may see slight improvement, but nothing that would be considered earth-shattering.

Subpar

He loses the quarterback battle to Jarret Doege and doesn't see the field the entire season, OR he wins the starting job coming out of camp, but ends up being replaced by Doege.

What kind of season are you expecting for Austin Kendall in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

