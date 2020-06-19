Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Nicktroy Fortune in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to cornerback Nicktroy Fortune.

As a true freshman, Nicktroy Fortune wasn't afforded the opportunity to really just sit back, watch, and learn. He was thrown into the wolves, matching up with some of the best wide receivers in the Big 12 conference. Welcome to the league, kid.

At least by playing early in his career, Fortune knows what to expect in a challenging conference that is home to some of the game's best playmakers. For being a true freshman, Fortune held his own ground for the most part. He looked the part and seemed as if he's done it before. He was rarely out of position but did have some mental lapses as every true freshman has.

Fortune played his best football toward the end of the season, showing the progress that he made in his development throughout the season. Heading into the 2020 season, he will be viewed as the Mountaineers' No. 1 corner, but will he live up to the billing?

Stellar

Going well above and beyond expectations for Fortune means he would be more than just an ordinary starter. It's rare to see someone make that jump from their freshman to sophomore season, but it can be done.

Standard

Fortune wins the starting job at although he sees moments of success, he will still see his fair share of struggles as well. Continued progress in his development is what the coaching staff is looking for here.

Subpar

A subpar season for Fortune would be one of two things: 1. Getting beat out for a starting spot in fall camp. 2. Winning the starting job coming out of fall camp, but not seeing much of a step in the right direction or much improvement from his freshman season.

