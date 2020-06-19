MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Nicktroy Fortune in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to cornerback Nicktroy Fortune.

As a true freshman, Nicktroy Fortune wasn't afforded the opportunity to really just sit back, watch, and learn. He was thrown into the wolves, matching up with some of the best wide receivers in the Big 12 conference. Welcome to the league, kid. 

At least by playing early in his career, Fortune knows what to expect in a challenging conference that is home to some of the game's best playmakers. For being a true freshman, Fortune held his own ground for the most part. He looked the part and seemed as if he's done it before. He was rarely out of position but did have some mental lapses as every true freshman has. 

Fortune played his best football toward the end of the season, showing the progress that he made in his development throughout the season. Heading into the 2020 season, he will be viewed as the Mountaineers' No. 1 corner, but will he live up to the billing?

Stellar

Going well above and beyond expectations for Fortune means he would be more than just an ordinary starter. It's rare to see someone make that jump from their freshman to sophomore season, but it can be done. 

Standard

Fortune wins the starting job at although he sees moments of success, he will still see his fair share of struggles as well. Continued progress in his development is what the coaching staff is looking for here.

Subpar 

A subpar season for Fortune would be one of two things: 1. Getting beat out for a starting spot in fall camp. 2. Winning the starting job coming out of fall camp, but not seeing much of a step in the right direction or much improvement from his freshman season.

Previous Players

No. 1 - T.J. Simmons

No. 2 - Jarret Doege

No. 3 - Trent Jackson

No. 4 - Leddie Brown

No. 5 - Dreshun Miller

No. 10 - Dylan Tonkery

What kind of season are you expecting for Nicktroy Fortune in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CHAT ROOM: How Many Games Will WVU Win in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

by

LANPappy

CHAT ROOM: Would you rather see WVU schedule Marshall or FCS opponent?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Askari1906

Kevin Jones Named Top 10 Rebounder Since 2011 by Andy Katz

Andy Katz Puts Kevin Jones in his Top 10 Rebounders of the Last 10 Years

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

West Virginia - Pitt Extend Series

The hardwood edition of the Backyard Brawl Series extended

Christopher Hall

Division-I Council Approves College Football Preseason Schedule

The NCAA Division I Council Approves College Football Oversight Committees proposal for preseason practice

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Native Isaac McKneely Blowing Up on Recruiting Trail

WVU offered the 2022 prospect earlier this spring

Daniel Woods

West Virginia Sits in Top 8 for 2021 Safety Elijah Sabbatini

The Mountaineers are in the mix for 2021 safety

Jonathan Martin

Pro Football Focus Ranks Darius Stills Top 5 DL in 2021 NFL Draft

Darius Stills rated fifth in Pro Football Focus' defensive lineman for the 2021 NFL Draft

Christopher Hall

NCAA Set to Take Significant Step on Plan for CFB Preseason

Schuyler Callihan

Best Virginia to Face Herd That in First Round of TBT

In-state rivals set to clash in opening round of The Basketball Tournament

Schuyler Callihan