Sunday Morning Thoughts: Don't Get It Twisted, the Main Issue Is Still the Main Issue

This game was bound to happen.

Did I expect it to come against Kansas? No, I certainly did not. But the offense isn't always going to be able to put up a boatload of yards and points, and will have a bad day all the way around every once in a while. This is not a West Virginia thing; it's everywhere.

This is why having a competitive defense matters. The offense can't bail you out all of the time and be in this position where, if they're not perfect, it destroys the team's chances to win.

Look, I'm not excusing the offensive performance by any means, but let's not get it twisted here. The issues that existed going into the Kansas game are the same ones that exist after it. The defense is giving up chunk plays at an alarming rate, and when you don't force a single punt in the first half, it's hard to win. The defense gave up four touchdowns and a field goal in the first 30 minutes, for 30 points. It's no secret that some changes are needed. Rich Rod will get this fixed.

Now the offense...

I know everyone wants to point the finger at the quarterback and head coach, but there are 11 dudes on the field who have a job to do too, and the guys up front got whipped pretty good. West Virginia couldn't get into any rhythm because they consistently lost the battle in the trenches.

Do you think it's just a coincidence that Cook and Hawkins averaged 1.3 and 1.4 yards, respectively?

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One performance doesn't mean you should forget about everything that dynamic duo has done up to this point or lead you to believe they can't get the job done in the future. Folks have been waiting for years to have something close to Pat White and Steve Slaton, and well, it's here.

Even after yesterday, Hawkins is still the 7th-highest-graded quarterback among Power Four schools; he still leads the nation in rushing touchdowns, and Cook and Hawkins rank 12th and 16th nationally in rushing.

Oh, and the whole "he can't throw narrative" is also...something.

Folks, Hawkins has the 12th-most big-time throws among P4 quarterbacks and has the third-highest ADOT (average depth of target). And other than Thomas Castellanos, who recently took over the reins in Lubbock, Hawkins has the highest percentage of balls that travel 20+ yards. For those of you who read or watch our stuff regularly, you know what I'm about to say... more downfield throws = lower completion percentage.

Why am I saying all this?

Because the main issue is still the main issue: defense. There are 138 schools in the FBS; West Virginia ranks 137th in total defense, ten games in. Even after Saturday's ugly performance, the Mountaineers still have one of the top offenses in the country, ranking 13th, averaging 458.9 yards per game.

Again, this isn't about excusing the offense for having a bad day. They played poorly in every way possible. But if we're talking big picture here, it all comes back to the defense. That's the problem.

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