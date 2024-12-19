Talented West Virginia Freshman WR DayDay Farmer Plans to Enter Portal, Per Report
The portal entries continue two days after West Virginia's bowl loss to Memphis. Thursday morning, Max Olson of ESPN reported that freshman wide receiver Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer plans to enter the transfer portal.
Farmer appeared in 11 games this season for the Mountaineers, recording six receptions for 54 yards. Although his playing time and targets were limited, the previous coaching staff believed he had an extremely bright future in Morgantown.
“DayDay, obviously, you guys have seen his tape. He is very electric," wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall said in the preseason. "He can stop on a dime and leave you two nickels. That’s what’s so exciting about him is that when he gets the ball in his hands, like, hold your breath because he’s going to make the first person miss. He’s got a good skill set, but what he’s got to become is a cleaner route runner. I think sometimes he wants to make so many moves that he trips himself up sometimes. I’m never going to take away his creativity because a lot of people, like 99% of the people who have walked through this building, don’t have the creativity he has. He’s just got to know when to and when not to, situational football. He’s going to be a really good player.”
Farmer initially committed to UCF, but flipped his decision to West Virginia on signing day. He also held offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Pitt, Texas A&M, Virginia, and several others.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
