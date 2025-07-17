Tavon Austin’s 572-Yard Masterclass vs. Oklahoma is Joel Klatt’s Favorite Performance
Tavon Austin provided many memories for all fans of college football during his time at West Virginia, but the game that everyone remembers is the big night against Oklahoma in November of 2012.
WVU took Oklahoma by surprise by putting Austin in at running back, and they clearly had no answers for him all night. While he was a big-time running back recruit coming out of high school, Tavon made the full-time switch to receiver as soon as he stepped foot on campus and didn't take a snap at running back until that night against the Sooners. Clearly, there was no rust.
Not only did he explode for over 300 yards rushing, but he also made big plays in the receiving and return game, finishing the night with 572 all-purpose yards.
FOX Sports color analyst Joel Klatt recently called Tavon's game versus Oklahoma the best performance he's ever called.
“I remember this night like yesterday. Tavon Austin from West Virginia against Oklahoma in 2012. Tavon Austin wasn’t even a running back. He was a wide receiver, and because of injuries…here’s West Virginia welcoming in big, powerful Bob Stoops and Landry Jones and the Oklahoma Sooners, and they’re rolling. They’re winning Big 12 title after Big 12 title, and we go to Morgantown, and all of a sudden, Tavon Austin starts lining up at tailback. And I’m like, well, this is kind of strange. They hadn’t even mentioned this to us in the pregame production meetings, and here he is. Guess what Tavon Austin did against Oklahoma? 21 carries for 344 rushing yards and two touchdowns. By the way, he also had four catches as a wide receiver for 82 receiving yards. Tavon Austin, that night, against OU, 25 touches for 426 total yards, two touchdowns. Every time his fingers touched the ball…it was remarkable. I remember coming out of my skin.”
