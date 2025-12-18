Veteran SEC Assistant is Set to Join West Virginia's Coaching Staff

Earlier this month, West Virginia running backs coach Larry Porter departed for the same job at Auburn after just one year in Morgantown. Porter had previously served as the running backs coach down on the plains from 2017-20.

Porter's replacement has reportedly been found. According to FootballScoop, the Mountaineers are set to hire Jay Boulware, 53, who has spent the last three seasons at Kentucky under Mark Stoops. The firing of Stoops opened up the opportunity for WVU to pursue him.

Boulware's history

Boulware has 31 years of experience at the collegiate level, spending time at Texas, Northern Illinois, Arizona, Stanford, Utah, Iowa State, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas, and, of course, Kentucky. Yes, Boulware was a part of that staff in Norman that dominated West Virginia seemingly year after year and produced some big-time backs such as Samaje Perine, Joe Mixon, Rodney Anderson, Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks, and Rhamondre Stevenson.

1994–1996: Texas (GA/TE)

1997–2000: Northern Illinois (TE/co-OL)

2001–2003: Arizona (TE/RB/ST)

2004: Stanford (RB)

2005–2006: Utah (TE/co-ST)

2007–2008: Iowa State (ST/RB)

2009–2012: Auburn (ST/TE)

2013–2019: Oklahoma (ST/RB)

2020: Texas (AHC/ST/TE)

2023–2025: Kentucky (RB/ST)

The challenge at West Virginia

Boulware will be walking into a running back room that is completely revamped. Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, Clay Ash, Kannon Katzer, and Tyler Jacklich have all announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal next month, leaving Cyncir Bowers as the only player with experience in this offense.

During the early signing period, the Mountaineers signed five running backs: Amari Latimer, Christopher Talley, Lawrence Autry, SirPaul Cheeks, and JUCO product Martavious Boswell. Once the transfer portal officially opens on January 2nd, I would fully expect WVU to pursue one more back to ensure there is enough depth, especially after what happened this past season in that room.

Latimer is a talented true freshman who has the ability to take on a major role from the day he sets foot on campus. That said, Rich Rodriguez can't afford to put all of his faith into a room full of true freshmen and a JUCO transfer. He's going to need someone with experience at this level, aside from Cyncir Bowers, and preferably one who can handle some short-yardage situations.

