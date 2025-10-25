TCU Comes to Mountaineer Field in Search for its First Big 12 Road Win of the Season
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-5, 0-4) host TCU Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
The Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2) returned to .500 in Big 12 Conference action after knocking off rival Baylor 42-36 last weekend.
The TCU rushing attack opened the season compiling 258 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns, but was slowed, then derailed, failing to reach the 100-yard mark during the league schedule until producing 196 yards on the ground against Baylor last week.
Kevorian Barnes spearheads the ground game, rushing for 391 yards on the season and three touchdowns. The redshirt senior rushed for a season-best 113 yards and a touchdown in the opener against North Carolina and reached the century mark for the first time since taking on the Tarheels against Baylor, recording 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Josh Hoover has tossed a conference-high 21 passing touchdowns this season and he ranks second in the league with 2,124 passing yards. The redshirt junior has three 300-yard performances this season, including a season-high 379 yards in the win against SMU and a career-high five touchdown passes.
All-Big 12 preseason selection Eric McAlister is averaging a conference high 21.5 yards per reception while the senior sits second in the league in receiving yards (603) receiving yards and receiving touchdowns (7).
The TCU defense is in the bottom of half of the conference in total defense (405) ypg) and points allowed (31.3), ranking 10th and 13th, respectively, in league play.
Senior linebackers Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Namdi Obiazor, along with junior safety Jamel Johnson reside in the top six of the Big 12 in total tackels.
Elarms-Orr has tallied a conference-leading 64 tackles, including a team-high three sacks, Obiazor is fifth with 56 tackles and a pair of sacks while Johnson is sixth with 55 tackles, two tackles for loss and a league-best four interceptions.
West Virginia holds an 8-5 record against TCU, including having won five of the last six meetings.
