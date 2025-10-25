Could Tonight be Max Brown’s Moment? Here’s What to Expect if WVU Keeps QB Trend Alive
Freshman Scotty Fox Jr. will get the start at quarterback for the second straight week for West Virginia, but assuming the trend of playing multiple quarterbacks continues, Mountaineer fans will get their first true look at Charlotte transfer Max Brown as well.
Where it all started...
I know, you're probably thinking, "Oh yeah, can't wait to see the Charlotte transfer," but he actually began his career at Florida and even started a game there late in his freshman season against Florida State.
The Gators lost the fifth-ranked Noles 24-15, and in that game, Brown completed 9-of-15 pass attempts for 86 yards. The offensive line didn't help him out, allowing six sacks on the day, hence why he finished with -5 yards rushing.
In four total appearances, Brown went 19/28 for 192 yards and a pick while rushing for 37 yards on 23 carries. If you remove the game against Florida State, where he was sacked a bunch, he rushed for 42 yards on eight rush attempts.
The bad ecosystem + injuries
Brown knew that the ultra-talented DJ Lagway would have a pretty strong shot at starting as a freshman, so he made the move to enter the transfer portal and landed at Charlotte. Statistically speaking, he was far from great, completing just 46% of his passes. However, some of that can be attributed to missing a month due to a broken thumb on his throwing hand, and you'd have to imagine that impacted him even once he returned.
Before the thumb injury, Brown completed 30/47 passes (63.8%) for 368 yards, a touchdown, and two picks. After he returned? He went 13/36 (36%) for 193 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. To make matters worse, the 49ers didn't have a strong supporting cast to make life easier. The run game was essentially non-existent, and the receivers struggled to generate explosive plays in the pass game.
The scouting report
Not an accurate downfield thrower so far in his career, completing just 7/20 attempts beyond 20 yards. He does make some impressive throws every now and then, but often misses his mark by a lot. In the intermediate range, he's been hit or miss. He's completed 15/26 passes but has seen four of his seven career interceptions come from this part of the field.
He's best served getting the ball out quickly and being limited to just a couple of reads. When he can play fast and make quick decisions, he operates more efficiently. When he drops back and has to scan the field, he tends to take in too much information, resulting in holding onto the ball too long and eventually putting the ball in harm's way. Last season, he had a turnover-worthy play rate of 8.8%. For comparison, this season Khalil Wilkins is at 7%, Scotty Fox is 9.1%, and Jaylen Henderson is 11.1%.
Brown is a former baseball player, and you can see it in his delivery, particularly in underneath attempts. The ball just slings out of his hand like a shortstop trying to turn a double play. It's smooth, short motion, and comes out fast.
He does have the ability to run the ball, which Mountaineer fans got a glimpse of during the Utah game earlier this season. He's a scrapper, a junkyard dog that will fight tooth and nail for every blade of grass.
