West Virginia is Down to Just Two Scholarship Quarterbacks for TCU Matchup
The penultimate injury report for this weekend's game between West Virginia and TCU dropped late last night, and the "out" category continues to grow for the Mountaineers, with two more players having been ruled out.
Friday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, WR Jordan McCants, WR Camdon Pitchford, OL Cooper Young, DL Hammond Russell IV, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton
PROBABLE: OL Ty'Kieast Crawford
TCU
OUT: WR Jacobe Hayes, WR Ed Small, OL Cade Bennett, OL Samir Cmacho, LB Luke Lingard, CB Elijah Jackson, S Joseph Albright, K Kyle Lemmermann
DOUBTFUL:RB Jeremy Payne
PROBABLE: RB Kevorian Barnes, WR Jordyn Bailey
My two cents
Well, Khalil Wilkins won't be playing after all. It was always considered a long shot, but there was some hope from the coaching staff that he'd be able to, at the very least, be ready in an emergency situation. Instead, it looks like the emergency option will now be walk-on Scott Kean, who has never appeared in a college game and was a backup in his final two years of high school ball in Florida.
True freshman Scotty Fox Jr. will get his second straight start and will be backed up by Max Brown, who is finally healthy. He was banged up during fall camp/beginning of the season, and then suffered an injury in his debut against Utah on the final drive of the game, when he tried to hurdle a defender. Given that Rodriguez has played at least two quarterbacks in every game this season, he'll likely find his way onto the field at some point this evening.
The other big loss for WVU is defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV, who was downgraded from questionable to doubtful and then down to out. This will be his second straight missed game, and he will be replaced by the duo of Nate Gabriel and Asani Redwood.
