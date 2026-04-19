The 2026 WVU Tommy Nickolich Award Goes to a Parkersburg Native

During the Gold-Blue spring game on Saturday, the West Virginia coaching staff named wide receiver Cyrus Traught the recipient of the 2026 Tommy Nikolich Award.

The award, which is always given out at the end of spring ball, recognizes a walk-on team member who has distinguished himself through his attitude and work ethic. The award is presented in memory of Tommy Nickolich, a former WVU player (1980-82) who passed away from cancer in 1983.

Traugh is a Parkersburg native and graduate of Parkersburg South High School. He began his career at Youngstown State before transferring back home to play for the Mountaineers last season. In his final year with the Penguins, he logged 36 receptions, 409 yards, and a team-leading five touchdowns, two of which came against Pitt.

During the 2025 campaign with the Mountaineers, he saw action against Robert Morris and Kansas, playing 10 snaps against the Jayhawks, but did not record any stats.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez has mentioned him twice this spring as someone who has been doing some good things and making progress. Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett also showed him some love during his press conference last week.

The Mountaineers completely revamped the wide receiver room this offseason, upping the level of talent at both inside and outside receiver spots, but perhaps Traugh can work his way into the mix if he puts together a strong summer and fall camp. If he's not a regular in the rotation, he'll serve as a quality depth piece who can play special teams.

Past Nickolich Award winners:

2025: Clay Ash, RB

2024: Avery Wilcox, S

2023: C.J. Cole, WR

2022: Nick Malone, OL

2021: Graeson Malashevich, WR/H

2020: Osman Kamara, S

2019: Jake Abbott, LB

2018: Evan Staley, K

2017: Nick Meadows, LS

2016: Jon Lewis, DL

2015: Justin Arndt, LB

2014: Michael Calicchio, OL

2013: Connor Arlia, WR

2012: Tyler Anderson, DE

2011: Ryan Nehlen, WR

2010: Matt Lindamood, FB

2009: Josh Taylor, DL

2008: Adam Hughes, LS

2007: Andy Emery, LB

2006: Tim Lindsey, LS

2005: George Shehl, H/DB

2004: Jeff Noechel, LB

2003: John Pennington, WR

2002: Moe Fofana, RB

2001: Jeremy Knapp, TE

2000: Ben Collins, LB

1999: Bryan Lorenz, LB

1998: Mark Corman, TE

1997: David Lightcap, DB

1996: Matt Ceresa, OL

1995: Rob Keys, DB

1994: Randy Fulmore, DB

1993: Matt McCulty, WR

1992: Brett Parise, WR, Ray Wilcox, LB

1991: Keith Taparausky, RB