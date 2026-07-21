We Re-Ranked WVU’s JUCO Additions — Who Surged and Who Slipped?

All the way back in February, I gave some initial thoughts on West Virginia junior college additions before they ever went through a practice in the program. Now, after fifteen spring practices and summer workouts, I have a better idea of who has the best chance of making an impact in 2026 for the Mountaineers.

I have updated my JUCO product rankings, also adding in safety Tim Roberson (Iowa Western CC), who was added to the roster over the summer.

Updated rankings (pre-spring ball ranking)

No. 12: S Tim Roberson (N/A)

No. 11: OL Deshawn Woods (-)

No. 10: DL Jaylen Thomas (4)

No. 9: EDGE Jeremiah Johnson (-)

No. 8: CB Da’Mun Allen (1)

No. 7: RB Martavious Boswell (-)

No. 6: CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. (8)

No. 5: WR Kedrick Triplett (2)

No. 4: S Da’Mare Williams (6)

No. 3: WR Keon Hutchins (-)

No. 2: DL Darius Wiley (10)

No. 1: DL KJ Henson (5)

Biggest riser: DL Darius Wiley

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From the jump, I was a big believer in Darius Wiley, even noting in the initial ranking that he "has a chance to develop into a high-caliber Big 12 player." However, I was a little unsure of where he would sit on the depth chart, given his lack of experience and that he needs to continue filling out his frame.

But after a solid spring and making progress in the weight room, I fully expect him to have a key role as the backup defensive end to Zeke Durham-Campbell . Last season as a redshirt freshman, he recorded 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks — the dude just constantly finds his way in the backfield. It may take him a little time to get acclimated to this level of football, but he will still find a way to be a disruptor this fall.

Biggest dropper: CB Da'Mun Allen

Da'Mun Allen | @DamunAllen24

While this may seem like Allen has not lived up to expectations since stepping foot on campus, this is more of a gaffe on my initial evaluation , and not really on him, but more so the others who I now have listed in front of him. So this is not a slight on Allen whatsoever.

When you watch the tape and jot down some thoughts before spring practice happens, you are bound to be a little inaccurate because you don’t have much to go off of. Guys like Rayshawn Reynolds, Da'Mare Williams, Darius Wiley, and KJ Henson were all lower in the first batch of rankings, but deserve to be higher.

I am still a believer in Allen and think that he could develop into a starter at some point. He will be in the mix for a rotational spot alongside Reynolds, ChaMarryus Bomar, and Keyshawn Robinson.