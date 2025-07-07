The 43 WVU Players Who Are Not on the College Football 26 Video Game
Today marks the start of college football fans becoming enthralled with the new video game, College Football 26, EA Sports' second edition of the game after an 11-year hiatus during the name, image, and likeness bout.
For players to be included in the game, they must give consent to EA to use their name, image, and likeness by "opting in" to the game. In return, athletes will receive $1,500 plus a free copy of the game. A year ago, it was a $600 payment.
For the most part, West Virginia's roster is in the game, but there are a number of players who are not included at the time of the game's launch. This could be due to committing/transferring late, weren't on campus, and enrolled when they submitted paperwork to EA, or they may have opted out. The reasoning for the missing players is unknown. Players will, however, be added in the game's next title update.
Here are the Mountaineers who are currently not in the game.
QB - Scott Kean, Scotty Fox, Max Anderson
RB - Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash, Kannon Katzer
WR - Jarel Williams, Justin Smith-Brown, Logan Ramper, Armoni Weaver, Camdon Pitchford, Cyrus Traugh, Tyshawn Dues, Jeff Weimer
TE - Noah Braham
OL - Raymond Kovalesky, Donovan Haslem, Trevor Bigelow, Phillip Bowser, Griffin Fogle, Andreas Hunter, Mickel Clay
DL - Carter Zuliani, Taylor Brown, Jackson Biser, Devin Grant, Elijah Simmons, Quinton Goins
Bandit - Keenan Eck, Marshon Oxley
LB - John Lewis, Ben Bogle, Cam Torbor
CB - Tyrence Crutcher, Nick Taylor, Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar, Dawayne Galloway Jr., Jayden Bell
Nickel: Chris Fileppo
S - Kaleb Gray, Julien Horton
P - Aiden Stire
