MAILBAG: Predicting Hoops Opponents, QB Depth Chart, Kicking Battle + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: When do you think we’ll get the non-conference schedule for basketball? I’m surprised it hasn’t been announced already tbh.
A: It will be sometime in the next couple of weeks, I would have to imagine. They've been slammed trying to fill out the roster, and although Hodge isn't making the schedule, he certainly has a say. There are games that they have already worked out, but haven't officially announced them. I would expect the usual handful of cupcake games to begin the season against local teams in addition to Pitt, Ohio State, Wake Forest, and maybe a Big East school. They'll be playing in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, so there's a good chance Pitt, Ohio State, and Wake are the only high majors in the non-con slate outside of the MTE.
From @ChesterKnowsss:
Q: Who’s the starting kicker week 1?
A: Great question. I'd have to lean toward Kade Hensley (Coastal Carolina transfer) over Ethan Head (Tulane transfer). He has more in-game kicks under his belt by a wide margin and thus has been in more pressure situations. Hensley went 16-for-19 (84.2%) a year ago, including a long of 49. He made 5/6 kicks between 40-49 yards.
From @BallKnower10:
Q: Who do you expect to be QB2 behind Nicco this year?
A: Haha, I see what you did there. I, too, believe Nicco has the best shot to win the starting job, but he still has to go out there in fall camp and earn it. Jaylen Henderson didn't come here to be a backup, so he's going to give him a run for his money. In the event Marchiol does win the job, I think it's pretty clear that Henderson would be the backup, but having Max Brown as a third option is a nice luxury to have. He'd be QB2 at many other P4 schools.
From @BallWatcher6969:
Q: Should we be worried that other teams will try to steal Scotty Fox away?
A: I don't think so. Well, schools will always try to poach kids away, but I highly doubt anyone will come sniffing around for a player who sees no action this fall. If they didn't pursue in high school, there's no reason for them to next winter. He's in a pretty good situation, too, because if he's patient, he'll have an opportunity to start in 2027.
From @EnthusiastRod:
Q: Who is the starting running back week 1?
A: Clay Ash? Mark him down as a dark horse candidate. Just kidding, of course, as are you with the question. Although Jahiem White is the unquestioned starter, don't sleep on the type of impact Jaylan Knighton can have on this offense. He's a Power 4 starting caliber player. Those two plus Tye Edwards, Diore Hubbard, and Cyncir Bowers? Whew. Quite a backfield.
From @zachfrazierfan:
Q: Who do you think would win in a game of hide and seek: JT Daniels, Garrett Greene, or Nicco Marchiol?
A: I'm not sure how one would evaluate, but I've got to give you a pick, right? I guess I'll go with JT Daniels. He just seems like someone who would be able to outsmart everyone and go to places no one would think of. Odd question, but it's a Monday morning in July, so I appreciate the chuckle.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.
