Mountaineers Now

The Best 25 From the Last 25 Years: Building an Unstoppable WVU Football Offense

We put together a quarter-century WVU offense, and it's stacked.

Schuyler Callihan

October 9, 2010; Morgantown,WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Noel Devine (7) rushes for a first quarter touchdown during the game against the UNLV Rebels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE
October 9, 2010; Morgantown,WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Noel Devine (7) rushes for a first quarter touchdown during the game against the UNLV Rebels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's 2025, which means we can officially put together a West Virginia quarter-century team. Yes, we can wait until the end of the upcoming season, but it's unlikely that a player will make a big enough impact to make this list. In the event that one does, we will redo this list at season's end.

The rules are pretty simple - 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players, and three specialists, putting together a 53-man roster. Players have to play more years in the 2000s than the 1990s to be eligible.

Note: The first player listed at the skill position is the starter. The following is the order of backups.

QB: Pat White, Geno Smith, Will Grier

Don Wright-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2008; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Pat White (5) looks to throw down field during the fourth quarter of a football game against the South Florida Bulls at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia won 13-7. Mandatory Credit: Don Wright-Imagn Images / Don Wright-Imagn Images

Picking three quarterbacks to fill out the depth chart was pretty easy. Picking a starter, backup, and third string could be a little controversial, but I would assume most would agree that Pat White should be the starter. While Will Grier had a fantastic career, I'll give a slight edge to Geno Smith as the backup.

RB: Steve Slaton, Noel Devine, Quincy Wilson, Leddie Brown

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2007, Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back (10) Steve Slaton runs in the Mountaineers 13-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Mylan Puskar Stadium. Duhart recovered the fumble. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No surprise here with Steve Slaton and Noel Devine heading this group. Picking the next two wasn't as easy. Wendell Smallwood was considered, but there's no way I could leave Quincy Wilson off. Leddie Brown may be a surprise, but statistically speaking, he's one of the best backs in program history. With a huge 2025 season, Jahiem White could bump Brown out.

WR: Chris Henry, Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey, Kevin White, Gary Jennings, David Sills V

Chris Henry
WVU Athletics Communication

Now this is a wide receiver room right here. Could you imagine having to worry about the length of Chris Henry, the speed of Tavon, and the reliability of Stedman? Not to mention the other three guys on this list. Daikiel Shorts Jr. nearly made the cut, by the way. I just couldn't justify taking any one of these six off.

TE: Trevon Wesco, Kole Taylor, Cody Clay

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2018; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Trevon Wesco (88) runs onto the field during senior night activities before their game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The tight end group is by far the weakest link on the offense, but it's also a position WVU hasn't utilized much this century. Really, Trevon Wesco marked the return of the Mountaineers using a tight end heavily. Receiving-wise, Taylor offers more, but I'd give the edge to Wesco as the better all-around player. It came down to Cody Clay and Elijah Wellman for the third and final spot, neither of whom is going to offer much in the passing game, but are great blockers.

OL: Wyatt Milum, Mark Glowinski, Dan Mozes, Zach Frazier, Yodny Cajuste, Garin Justice, Colton McKivitz, Ryan Stanchek, Tyler Orlosky

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (74) celebrates with fans after defeating the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

How about this group? West Virginia has quietly produced some high-level linemen over the years. Picking a starting five would be extremely challenging, but I'm thinking something like Milum-Stanchek-Mozes-Frazier-McKivitz. I'd bump Frazier to guard, giving Mozes the duties at center. Right tackle is the big question. Cajuste? Justice? McKivitz? Take your pick.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Erik Stevenson No Longer on Best Virginia After New NBA Summer League Deal

He Does It Again! JJ Wetherholt Delivers Another Walk-Off Knock as Futures Game Nears

Jevon Carter Makes Decision on Where He'll Play in 2025-26

West Virginia Reportedly Nearing Two-Year Neutral Court Series with ACC School

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football