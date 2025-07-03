The Best 25 From the Last 25 Years: Building an Unstoppable WVU Football Offense
It's 2025, which means we can officially put together a West Virginia quarter-century team. Yes, we can wait until the end of the upcoming season, but it's unlikely that a player will make a big enough impact to make this list. In the event that one does, we will redo this list at season's end.
The rules are pretty simple - 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players, and three specialists, putting together a 53-man roster. Players have to play more years in the 2000s than the 1990s to be eligible.
Note: The first player listed at the skill position is the starter. The following is the order of backups.
QB: Pat White, Geno Smith, Will Grier
Picking three quarterbacks to fill out the depth chart was pretty easy. Picking a starter, backup, and third string could be a little controversial, but I would assume most would agree that Pat White should be the starter. While Will Grier had a fantastic career, I'll give a slight edge to Geno Smith as the backup.
RB: Steve Slaton, Noel Devine, Quincy Wilson, Leddie Brown
No surprise here with Steve Slaton and Noel Devine heading this group. Picking the next two wasn't as easy. Wendell Smallwood was considered, but there's no way I could leave Quincy Wilson off. Leddie Brown may be a surprise, but statistically speaking, he's one of the best backs in program history. With a huge 2025 season, Jahiem White could bump Brown out.
WR: Chris Henry, Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey, Kevin White, Gary Jennings, David Sills V
Now this is a wide receiver room right here. Could you imagine having to worry about the length of Chris Henry, the speed of Tavon, and the reliability of Stedman? Not to mention the other three guys on this list. Daikiel Shorts Jr. nearly made the cut, by the way. I just couldn't justify taking any one of these six off.
TE: Trevon Wesco, Kole Taylor, Cody Clay
The tight end group is by far the weakest link on the offense, but it's also a position WVU hasn't utilized much this century. Really, Trevon Wesco marked the return of the Mountaineers using a tight end heavily. Receiving-wise, Taylor offers more, but I'd give the edge to Wesco as the better all-around player. It came down to Cody Clay and Elijah Wellman for the third and final spot, neither of whom is going to offer much in the passing game, but are great blockers.
OL: Wyatt Milum, Mark Glowinski, Dan Mozes, Zach Frazier, Yodny Cajuste, Garin Justice, Colton McKivitz, Ryan Stanchek, Tyler Orlosky
How about this group? West Virginia has quietly produced some high-level linemen over the years. Picking a starting five would be extremely challenging, but I'm thinking something like Milum-Stanchek-Mozes-Frazier-McKivitz. I'd bump Frazier to guard, giving Mozes the duties at center. Right tackle is the big question. Cajuste? Justice? McKivitz? Take your pick.
