West Virginia Reportedly Nearing Two-Year Neutral Court Series with ACC School
It's that part of the offseason where West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker and others in the WVU basketball facility begin piecing together the schedule for the upcoming season.
Wednesday morning, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that West Virginia and Wake Forest are finalizing a two-year series which will be played on a neutral court beginning this year in the Mountain State. The site for the game has not been determined, but in all likelihood, the game will take place at the Charleston Civic Center, a venue the Mountaineers have played in on numerous occasions over the years. Next year's game will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Mountaineers and Demon Deacons have squared off 10 times on the hardwood, with WVU winning seven of those matchups. The most recent, as many will remember, was the second-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament back in 2005. WVU pulled the upset of No. 2 seed Wake Forest in overtime, who were led by Chris Paul.
WVU men's basketball 2025-26 non-conference schedule
11/13 vs. Pitt
11/21 vs. Clemson, Georgia, or Xavier (Shriners Children's Charleston Classic)
11/23 vs. Clemson, Georgia, or Xavier (Shriners Children's Charleston Classic)
*12/13 vs. Ohio State (in Cleveland)
* - reported, not officially announced
2025-26 WVU men's basketball Big 12 schedule matrix
Home games only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech and Utah.
Road games only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU.
Home-and-home: UCF, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.
Note: Dates for Big 12 Conference games to be announced at a later date.
