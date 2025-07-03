Erik Stevenson No Longer on Best Virginia After New NBA Summer League Deal
Former West Virginia University guard Erik Stevenson has signed a new summer league deal with the Miami Heat. Due to this, he will no longer be able to suit up for Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer.
John Flowers released a statement on X:
“Congrats to Erik Stevenson on getting signed with the Miami Heat summer league! Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play TBT with Best Virginia this year. We have to get a DOG as his replacement.”
Stevenson spent one season at WVU after starting his college career at Wichita State for his first two seasons, then spent a season at Washington and followed with South Carolina.
In his lone season at West Virginia, Stevenson led the Mountaineers in scoring, averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game. This helped him earn an All-Big 12 third team selection and help guide the program back to the NCAA tournament.
Last season in the NBA G-League, Stevenson spent the season with the Capital City Go-Go where he averaged 14.7 points and 3.8 assists per game in 30 appearances.
He will now take his talents to South Beach, and compete to earn a roster spot.
Best Virginia will be hosting a region once again at the Charleston Coliseum from July 18-22. Herd That (Marshall Alumni), Court Street Kings (Ohio Alumni), Sikh Warriors, DuBois Dream, Elite Nation, and The Nawf are the other teams that will be playing in the region. Matchups for the tournament have not been determined at this time.
Current Best Virginia Roster:
G Kedrian Johnson, G James Reese V, G Jarrod West, G Marcellus Garrick, F Jermaine Haley, F Wesley Harris, F John Flowers, F Will Vorhees, F J.D. Weatherspoon, and C Ab Ndoye
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jevon Carter Makes Decision on Where He'll Play in 2025-26
West Virginia Reportedly Nearing Two-Year Neutral Court Series with ACC School
West Virginia Snags Southpaw in Transfer Portal After One Year at Hawai'i