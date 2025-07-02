He Does It Again! JJ Wetherholt Delivers Another Walk-Off Knock as Futures Game Nears
JJ Wetherholt continues to swing a hot bat, and once again, he came through in the clutch, delivering yet another walk-off win for the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
In a 2-2 count with two outs and a runner on second, Wetherholt squared up a breaking ball down in the zone off of lefty Christian Chamberlain, sneaking it just past the diving second baseman for the game-winning knock.
The former Mountaineer star is only getting better as the season moves along and has seen his batting average rise to .303 on the year to go with five home runs and 28 RBI. He's done a great job of not chasing pitches and really controlling counts, walking 41 times and striking out just 36 times.
Wetherholt will get to put his talents on the national stage here in a little over a week during the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta, Georgia, where the top prospects in all of baseball will provide a glimpse into the future. The game is scheduled to take place on July 12th at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on MLB TV.
