He Does It Again! JJ Wetherholt Delivers Another Walk-Off Knock as Futures Game Nears

The St. Louis Cardinals have a star in the making.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left feilder JJ Wetherholt (87) runs to second base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left feilder JJ Wetherholt (87) runs to second base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

JJ Wetherholt continues to swing a hot bat, and once again, he came through in the clutch, delivering yet another walk-off win for the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

In a 2-2 count with two outs and a runner on second, Wetherholt squared up a breaking ball down in the zone off of lefty Christian Chamberlain, sneaking it just past the diving second baseman for the game-winning knock.

The former Mountaineer star is only getting better as the season moves along and has seen his batting average rise to .303 on the year to go with five home runs and 28 RBI. He's done a great job of not chasing pitches and really controlling counts, walking 41 times and striking out just 36 times.

Wetherholt will get to put his talents on the national stage here in a little over a week during the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta, Georgia, where the top prospects in all of baseball will provide a glimpse into the future. The game is scheduled to take place on July 12th at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on MLB TV.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

