West Virginia Officially Adds Sixteen Transfers to the 2026 Roster

Winter workouts have begun, and once again, a bevy of new faces populate the West Virginia football roster. Incoming freshmen, junior college signees, and nearly a dozen transfer portal commits have not been officially added to the roster. In the last couple of days, over half of the portal class was added — sixteen of them to be exact.

Players added to the roster

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. | 6’1”, 203 lbs | Oklahoma

RB Cam Cook | 5’9”, 202 lbs | Jacksonville State

WR DJ Epps | 5’11”, 182 lbs | Troy

WR Prince Strachan | 6’5”, 211 lbs | USC

OL Wes King | 6’3”, 304 lbs | Wyoming

OL Cameron Griffin | 6'2", 313 lbs | Jacksonville State

DE David Afogho | 6’2”, 246 lbs | Bowling Green

DL Will LeBlanc | 6’5”, 289 lbs | UT Permian Basin

LB Malachi Hood | 6’2”, 224 lbs | Illinois

LB Isaiah Peterson | 6’2”, 242 lbs | UNLV

LB Tyler Stolsky | 6’2”, 235 lbs | Florida Atlantic

CB Chams Diagne | 6’3”, 211 lbs | Georgia State

CB Geimere Latimer | 5’10”, 191 lbs | Wisconsin

CB Andrew Powdrell | 5’9”, 185 lbs | UNLV

S Kamari Wilson | 6’0”, 212 lbs | Memphis

K Jack Cassidy | 6’6”, 230 lbs | Western Kentucky

Transfers who have yet to be added

WR TaRon Francis (LSU), WR John Neider (UConn), TE Josh Sapp (Clemson), TE Cam Ball (Mississippi State), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama).

The transfer portal will officially close on January 16th. That's it. There is no second window for players to enter, so by the end of the week, we'll at least know which Mountaineers are definitely on the roster for the 2026 season. Teams are still allowed, however, to continue recruiting players out of the transfer portal even after it closes. WVU is in the final stages of adding a few more transfers, so we'll be seeing more names added to the portal class sooner than later.

