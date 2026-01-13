West Virginia Officially Adds Sixteen Transfers to the 2026 Roster
Winter workouts have begun, and once again, a bevy of new faces populate the West Virginia football roster. Incoming freshmen, junior college signees, and nearly a dozen transfer portal commits have not been officially added to the roster. In the last couple of days, over half of the portal class was added — sixteen of them to be exact.
Players added to the roster
QB Michael Hawkins Jr. | 6’1”, 203 lbs | Oklahoma
RB Cam Cook | 5’9”, 202 lbs | Jacksonville State
WR DJ Epps | 5’11”, 182 lbs | Troy
WR Prince Strachan | 6’5”, 211 lbs | USC
OL Wes King | 6’3”, 304 lbs | Wyoming
OL Cameron Griffin | 6'2", 313 lbs | Jacksonville State
DE David Afogho | 6’2”, 246 lbs | Bowling Green
DL Will LeBlanc | 6’5”, 289 lbs | UT Permian Basin
LB Malachi Hood | 6’2”, 224 lbs | Illinois
LB Isaiah Peterson | 6’2”, 242 lbs | UNLV
LB Tyler Stolsky | 6’2”, 235 lbs | Florida Atlantic
CB Chams Diagne | 6’3”, 211 lbs | Georgia State
CB Geimere Latimer | 5’10”, 191 lbs | Wisconsin
CB Andrew Powdrell | 5’9”, 185 lbs | UNLV
S Kamari Wilson | 6’0”, 212 lbs | Memphis
K Jack Cassidy | 6’6”, 230 lbs | Western Kentucky
Transfers who have yet to be added
WR TaRon Francis (LSU), WR John Neider (UConn), TE Josh Sapp (Clemson), TE Cam Ball (Mississippi State), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama).
The transfer portal will officially close on January 16th. That's it. There is no second window for players to enter, so by the end of the week, we'll at least know which Mountaineers are definitely on the roster for the 2026 season. Teams are still allowed, however, to continue recruiting players out of the transfer portal even after it closes. WVU is in the final stages of adding a few more transfers, so we'll be seeing more names added to the portal class sooner than later.
