The Mountaineers Sing 'Country Roads' Following the Win Over Colorado

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) registered their first consecutive wins of the season against after dispatching the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6) Saturday afternoon 29-22.
West Virginia produced 369 yards of total offense - 167 yards on the ground and 202 through the air. Freshman quarterback threw for 202 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 58 yards and redshirt freshman running back Diore Hubbard racked up 158 total yards of offense, 64 on the ground and 94 receiving yards.
The defense recorded 17 tackles for a loss, including seven sacks. Senior defensive backs Fred Perry and Darrian Lewis and redshirt junior linebacker Ben Bogle had seven tackles apiece. Bogle, along with redshirt senior lineback Reid Carrico combined for four of the team's seven sacks on the day.
- Saturday’s game marked the third all-time meeting between West Virginia and Colorado and first since 2009.
- WVU now leads the series 2-1 all-time against the Buffaloes
- S Israel Boyce blocked a punt for a safety in the first quarter, marking the first safety from a blocked punt since Jarrod Harper at Maryland on Sept. 13, 2014.
- Additionally, it also was the first safety for the Mountaineers since Dante Stills recorded a sack against TCU on Nov. 10, 2018.
- The Mountaineers have recorded at least four tackles for loss in 37 of the last 44 games.
- West Virginia’s 15 tackles for loss marked its most this season and highest team total in WVU’s Big 12 era.
- The WVU defense also tallied eight pass breakups against Colorado, its most PBU’s since Nov. 4, 2023 vs. BYU (8).
- West Virginia’s seven sacks marked a season high and are the most in a single game since Dec. 27, 2023, vs. North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (7).
- The Mountaineer defense has recorded multiple sacks in a game in 17 of the last 28 games.
- West Virginia has held its opponents to under 100 yards rushing in three straight games for the first time this season.
- This marks the first time WVU has held three straight opponents to less than 100 yards rushing since 2015 (Nov. 21 - Dec. 5).
- The offense recorded a 69-yard pass play in the second quarter, marking its longest play from scrimmage this season.
- West Virginia has surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 40 of the last 48 games, including seven times this season.
- The Mountaineer offense tallied 369 yards of total offense, marking the fourth time this season they have eclipsed at least 350 total yards.
