Two-Time All-American Linebacker Transfer Sets January Visit to West Virginia

Now that Christmas is behind us, the West Virginia coaching staff will immediately return to its focus on recruiting the transfer portal. For Division I athletes, the portal doesn't open until January 2nd. For others at the lower levels, it's already open, and FBS teams are taking a peek at what's available there before the floodgates open.

Division II All-American linebacker Tristan Exline (6'1", 225 lbs) of UT-Permian will take an official visit to West Virginia on January 9th, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Exline also has a trip to Florida State slated the week before (Janaury 2nd).

This past season, Exline racked up some big-time numbers, logging 143 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. In his three-year career, Exline has totaled an eye-popping 272 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, eight passes defended, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions. Following each of the past two seasons, Exline has earned All-American status.

In addition to Florida State and West Virginia, Exline has also received offers from Buffalo, Central Michigan, Delaware, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kent State, Missouri State, North Texas, Sam Houston, Troy, UTEP, UTSA, and Western Kentucky.

He has just one year of eligibility remaining, but the Mountaineers are in desperate need of a veteran presence in that second level, with Reid Carrico and Chase Wilson graduating. Ben Cutter and Ben Bogle are the two most experienced players returning in the position group, but both served in a reserve role this past season. Redshirt freshman Ashton Woods showed a little flash before the season-ending injury he sustained in mid-October.

During the early signing period, the Mountaineers signed teammates Cameron Dwyer and Antoine Sharp Jr. out of Palm Beach Central in Florida, and then landed the teammate of fellow WVU signee Emory Snyder, Trey McGlothlin, out of Bixby, Oklahoma, on the first day of the signing period.

It's safe to assume WVU will look to add two linebackers in the portal.

