West Virginia redshirt freshman defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque (6'6", 265 lbs) plans to enter the transfer portal, a source tells West Virginia On SI.

Telemaque initially committed to Neal Brown and his staff, but still signed with the Mountaineers after the coaching change was made at the end of the 2024 season. He had a relationship with the current WVU staff when they were at Jacksonville State, which made for a pretty smooth transition.

He picked West Virginia over offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Indiana, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UConn, Wake Forest, and several others.

Telemaque saw limited game action in the team's season opener a year ago against Robert Morris, playing one snap on defense and one snap on punt return. He did not see the field this season.

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Personally, I loved Telemaque's tape coming out of high school. If things had worked out and he had been able to develop for a couple of years in the ideal situation, he could have turned into a quality defender for the Mountaineers. Good twitch, was quick off the ball, played with a great sense of physicality, and had the tools to develop as a solid pass rusher. He came to West Virginia as an edge rusher, but ended up being moved to the defensive line, spending time as a defensive end.

Unfortunately, because of the lack of snaps in his first two seasons, he doesn't have a ton of tape, which may lead to an opportunity at the Group of Six level. Those that recruited him heavily out of high school, most notably Wisconsin, may be interested, considering he still has three years of eligibility remaining.

Sunday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez began making changes to fix the defense, firing defensive coordinator Zac Alley and his entire defensive staff . With uncertainty as to who will lead the defense in 2027 and beyond, you are going to start seeing players announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

With how poorly the unit performed this season, don't expect many players to return to WVU — experienced or not. This is going to be a completely different looking unit in 2027, regardless of who takes Alley's place.

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