The NCAA Appeals Judge's Ruling — Here's What it Means for the Four WVU Players
The NCAA has filed an appeal following the decision of the West Virginia District Court's decision to grant preliminary injunctions to four West Virginia football players — running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer, bandit Jimmori Robinson, and safety Justin Harrington. The news was first reported by legal expert Sam Ehrlich.
What does this mean for the players involved?
Shortly after the news dropped, I reached out to Ehrlich to clarify that answer for Mountaineer fans.
"They're eligible unless the NCAA files a motion for an emergency stay of the decision pending appeal. The NCAA hasn't asked for a stay in any of the other cases, so it's fair to guess/assume they won't here. Plus, that's a difficult motion to win. I think their perspective, they're more concerned about the precedent than if the players are actually allowed to play.
"It's a high bar, but it's not out of the question it gets overturned. The NCAA is 1/1 on appeals to date -- they successfully overturned Wisconsin DB Nyzier Fourqurean's injunction. The TRO (temporary restraining order) stops the NCAA from punishing WVU for playing the guys. No chance an appellate court overturns that, and I doubt the NCAA even tries to get them to overturn it. Though if the appeal somehow goes through before the end of the year and it's overturned, the players could be ruled ineligible for any remaining games. Appellate courts tend to work super slowly, though. We'll see if the NCAA moves for expedited consideration and if the appellate court grants it, though.
"Like Rutgers safety Jett Elad is in the same boat -- he got an injunction and the NCAA appealed. The NCAA appealed back in May, and the court just set oral arguments for mid-September. And for what it's worth, the NCAA hasn't filed to expedite either the Elad nor (Cortez) Braham cases, at least not yet."
Last Friday, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker was asked specifically about Robinson, who the NCAA attorney deemed academically ineligible. Although Judge John Preston Bailey ordered the NCAA to allow Robinson and his teammates to play, they are trying to gain more clarity on the ruling before letting him play in a game.
West Virginia will kick off the 2025 season this Saturday against Robert Morris at 2 p.m. ET and will be available to stream live on ESPN+.
