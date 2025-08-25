West Virginia Officially Adds Wide Receiver Jeff Weimer to 2025 Roster
At last, Idaho State wide receiver transfer Jeffrey Weimer is now officially listed on the West Virginia football roster.
Weimer's status for the 2025 season was uncertain, thanks to the NCAA stalling on a ruling in regards to his eligibility. Weimer, alongside three of his teammates, RB Tye Edwards, bandit Jimmori Robinson, and safety Justin Harrington, took the NCAA to court earlier this month, where Judge John Preston Bailey ruled in favor of the players, ordering the NCAA to make them eligible, and also gave them a temporary restraining order.
Weimer spent time at City College of San Francisco and Hartnell College before playing at UNLV and, most recently, Idaho State. In 2022 with the Rebels, he caught 26 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown. He took the 2023 season off (even academically) before returning and transferring to Idaho State. In his one and only season there, he logged 75 receptions for 1,016 yards and six touchdowns.
Where does Weimer fit in?
Weimer has been primarily used as an outside receiver throughout his career, playing both the X and the Z. He can play the slot, but with how many options the Mountaineers have at that position, it's unlikely he'll see many snaps there, if any.
Both starting outside spots appear to be locked up with Cam Vaughn at the X and Jaden Bray at the Z. Behind them, there's a ton of competition. Justin Smith-Brown (South Carolina State transfer) and Logan Ramper (Slippery Rock transfer) are the two most likely candidates battling behind Vaughn. Putting Weimer behind Bray at the Z makes a ton of sense.
Will he play in Week 1?
I figure he'll see some action. With it being such a short window from the ruling to the first game, I don't think it's worth rushing him (or the others) to get ready for big snaps against Robert Morris. Getting him on the field for a handful of snaps to get his feet wet is good enough. Preston Fox can fill in as WRX2 this week.
