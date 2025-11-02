The Odds are in, West Virginia Favored at Home Against Colorado
West Virginia pulled off the stunning upset against No. 22 Houston on Saturday 45-35, snapping a five-game skid and capturing its first Big 12 Conference win of the season.
The Mountaineers are matched up at home against a struggling Colorado team trending in the wrong direction and the odds makers see West Virginia as a 6.5 favorite, according to Fanduel. The over/under comes in a little surprise of 53.5. Both teams have averaged a combined 43.1 points per game this season.
Against the spread this season
West Virginia: The Mountaineers 45-35 win as a huge underdog versus Houston marked the fifth and second consecutive game WVU covered the spread. The win also marked the second game this season West Virginia won as the underdog, the first was against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. WVU is 5-4 overall against the spread.
Colorado: The Buffaloes are 4-5 against the spread this season. Colorado was blown out at home by Arizona on Saturday 52-17 after coming off a 53-7 drubbing at Utah the game prior. The two blowout losses followed a win at home against, then, nationally ranked Iowa State.
Where the totals have landed this season
West Virginia: West Virginia had struggled to produce points, averaging a mere 15.6 points in Big 12 games before a 45-point outburst against Houston. However, heading into the weekend against the Cougars allowed 39 points in conference action and gave up 35 on Saturday. West Virginia has been under the point total four times as opposed going over on five occasions.
Colorado: The Buffaloes are currently averaging 18.3 ppg in Big 12 play while allowing 36.2 points per game, including giving up a combined 105 points the last two games. Colorado has been under the point total in four games while going over in five contests.
West Virgina and Colorado kickoff at noon at Mountaineer Field with the action broadcasting on TNT.
