West Virginia Finds its Groove and Topples No. 22 Houston
West Virginia rushed for 242 yards and forced four turnovers to upset No. 22 Houston on Saturday 45-35, marking the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) first AP ranked road win since defeating No.15 Texas, 42-41, in 2018.
“Really proud of the guys,” West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez said. “Played hard. Just kept working it. I was like, where’s this been? It’s been there it’s just we had to put it all together. Great win against a ranked team on the road. We’re going to enjoy the heck out of it for 24 hours and move on. But really proud of the guys.”
The Mountaineers started the game with a 12-play 75-yard touchdown drive, the first scoring drive since the season-opener against Robert Morris.
West Virginia went without a first down for three consecutive games, but the West Virginia rushing attack, after recording a mere 41 yards a week ago, went for 115 yards in the first quarter against the Cougars (7-2, 4-2). Redshirt freshman running back Diore Hubbard and the offense line set the tone early, racking up 19 yards on his first two carries and sophomore running back Clay Ash bullied forward for 14 yards on a pair of carries before Scotty Fox Jr. ran it into the endzone from the six for the early 7-0 advantage.
The West Virginia defense held the Cougars to a punt a midfield and the offense took over at their own 11-yard line. The Mountaineers powered their way to the 42, setting up a 26-yard pass on a skinny post to the Houston 32. Two plays later, sophomore running back Cyncir Bowers went 21 yards off the edge for the touchdown and a 14-0 WVU lead.
“It’s been frustrating because we’ve started off so slowly and it was surprising because I’ve been doing this a long time,” Rodriguez said. “I thought our practices were better and thought they would come out better. And sometimes it’s just confidence or what have you, but they came out with confidence today and there were a couple of new things we did but for the most part, they just executed better.”
Houston quickly cut the West Virginia lead in half with a 75-yard touchdown drive capped on a three-yard reception from senior tight end Koziol Tanner.
With the Cougars facing a third and eight early in the second quarter, junior Conner Weigman dropped back to pass and dropped the ball and Jimmori Robinson hopped on the ball at the Houston 27.
Two plays later, Fox connected with sophomore receiver Cam Vaughn in the endzone for the 24-yard touchdown pass and a 21-7 lead.
“Our freshman quarterback is growing up,” Rodriguez said. “He’s really poised, seeing things out there. Proud of the way he played.”
Weigman and the Cougars answered on the ensuing possession. Houston found success in the short passing game. The senior went 5-6 for 43 yards, 30 yards came after the catch, before a 23-yard run from Dean Conners placed the offense at the WVU 1. Weigman punched it in to cap the drive to pull within Cougars within touchdown.
After Houston pinned the Mountaineers at the one and held them three and out, Houston took over at the WVU 47 following the punt. The short passing game remained effective, four passes for 47 yards with Amare Thomas on the receiving end of a nine-yard touchdown pass and the game was knotted at 21 heading into halftime.
“Even when they came back a little bit, there was no panic anywhere,” Rodriguez said. “That kind of, I guess a lack of a better word, maturity with the game situation is what we’ve been wanting all year and we got it today against a good team.”
The Cougars were riding the momentum and came out of halftime in search of the lead, but after a 10-yard completion on the opening possession, Weigman tossed the ball down the left side with Michael Coates slapped the ball away and kicked into the air as Derek Carter Jr. snagged it out of the air for the interception, returning it 20 yards just inside Houston territory.
The Mountaineers added three off the turnover on a 50-yard field goal from Ethan Hensley to regain the lead 24-21.
Houston and West Virginia traded possessions, prior to the Cougars were driving and threatening to tie and take the lead with first and 10 at the WVU 22. Then, Weigman looked for another short pass on the right side and corner Jordan Scruggs read the eyes and the play, jumped in front of the pass and returned it 80 yards for the touchdown and a 31-21 Mountaineer lead.
“Our defense fought,” Rodriguez said. “It wasn’t out best defensive game overall, but from an intensity standpoint and staying in the game, creating some turnovers, they kept fighting all the way until the end.”
The Cougars responded, chipping away at the Mountaineer defense into WVU territory before Harvey Broussard hauled in a 28-yard pass and Thomas capped the five-minute drive, receiving the quick pass behind the line of scrimmage and burst eight yards for the touchdown.
West Virginia retained its two-possession advantage. Bowers raced 23 yards on first down to maintain possession heading into the fourth quarter. Then, facing a fourth and four at the Cougar 34 with an empty backfield, Fox flashed up the middle for a 34-yard touchdown run and the Mountaineers were back up ten, 38-28.
“They really lightened the box up and went and double our wideout and made a great decision there,” Rodriguez said.
Houston was nearing midfield and facing a third and nine when safety Fred Perry came off the edge and smacked Weigman for the sack, forcing a punt.
The Mountaineers were looking at third and nine at their own thirty and Fox delivered a deep ball down the right side to receiver Jeff Weimer for 53-yards to the Houston 17. Fox ended the afternoon with 222 total yards and three total touchdowns.
“Took care of the ball. Didn’t throw into harm’s way,” Rodriguez stated. “He was seeing the field. There was a couple things. Our quarterbacks make so many decisions in our offense in the run game and the pass game that you’re not going to be a 100 percent, but for a young guy, he was pretty solid. He’s got next level arm talent - I think you can see that. There’s not a throw that he cant make and made some phenomenal ones today.”
Three plays later, Hubbard juked a Houston defender in the backfield and weaved his way to the endzone for the 11-yard touchdown run. He finished the afternoon with 108 yards and a touchdown.
“Diore Hubbard ran his tail off, Rodriguez said. “I challenged him. I said, ‘we got to run hard. Make them tackle you,’ and he ran possessed today.”
Houston was back within ten in 45 seconds after a four-play 68-yard drive capped by Amare Thomas’ third touchdown reception on the day.
The Cougars forced WVU to punt with 4:40 left to play in the game, but the short 35-yard punt deflected off Houston and Mountaineer long snapper McGuire Moss recovered it.
West Virginia converted on fourth and two and a two-yard run from Hubbard to take the game into the two-minute timeout.
“We talked all week about coming off the ball and know they’re capable of doing it and they did it,” Rodriguez said. “To end the game getting a key first down when everybody knows you’re going to run it kind of embodies what we want up front. We could have done some different stuff, but I wanted to see if we can do it. Can we make a first down when we have to make a first down when everybody knows we’re going to run it and they did and sealed the game.”
The Mountaineers went into victory formation in the final two minutes as the Mountaineers pulled off the upset 45-35.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 45, No. 22 Houston 35
Stock Up, Stock Down: Huge Progress Made in West Virginia's First Big 12 Win of 2025