Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 45, No. 22 Houston 35
West Virginia took down No. 22 Houston by a 45-35 score on Saturday afternoon, collecting their first victory in Big 12 Conference play.
Today on the Mountaineer Postgame Show, we discuss...
Scotty Fox does it again
For the second straight week, the true freshman played a clean game, made some big-time throws, and scored three touchdowns (two rushing). There's obviously some stuff he'd like to have back, but you couldn't have asked for a better performance from your youngster in a road game against a ranked opponent.
Diore Hubbard's day
Redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard ran extremely hard and set a career-high with 108 yards. There wasn't a ton of daylight for him to hit a big one, but he ran with a purpose and fought for extra yardage on nearly every carry. His second-half effort helped seal the deal as well.
The road ahead
The Mountaineers have to win out to reach a bowl game, but one step at a time. This was a solid performance in all three phases of the game, and if this group can continue to build on these past two weeks, they'll have a chance to make a run here at the end. Next week, WVU gets a struggling Colorado team at home, hits the road to take on a Sam Leavitt-less Arizona State squad, and then rounds out the season at home against Texas Tech. It's not going to be easy, but the way they've played recently shows they are certainly capable of getting the job done.
If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.
Tomorrow morning, I'll have the "Morning After" episode published on Between The Eers, further breaking down the game.
Football season show schedule
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU QB Scotty Fox Draws an Interesting Comparison to NFL Rookie
NCAA Tournament in Year One? Record Predictions for WVU Basketball Are In
Five Predictions for West Virginia Hoops: Freshmen, Bubble Life, Draft Pick + More
NCAA Tournament in Year One? Record Predictions for WVU Basketball Are In
Rich Rodriguez and WVU Pounce as Coaching Changes Create Recruiting Opportunities