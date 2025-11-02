Between The Eers: Heating Up? West Virginia Could Finish the 2025 Season Strong
West Virginia's win over No. 22 Houston wasn't a fluke; it was the product of a team getting better two weeks in a row, and this time, getting across the finish line victorious. There are still a bunch of things the Mountaineers have to clean up, but being able to learn from mistakes during a win is a luxury WVU hasn't been able to have for much of the year.
With the way true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. has played since taking over the starting job, there's reason to believe that WVU could turn the corner now as opposed to waiting until 2026.
Next week, the Mountaineers get a reeling Colorado team at home, then they head to Tempe to take on Arizona State, which is without their starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt. Yes, the Sun Devils beat Iowa State on the road yesterday, but you still like your chances versus Jeff Sims compared to Leavitt. And then they end their year at home against Texas Tech after a bye week. Crazier things have happened in college football, and if Behren Morton happens to get hurt again between now and then, the Red Raiders would be on their third-string quarterback due to backup Will Hammond being out for the year with an ACL.
Today on Between The Eers, I discuss why WVU can finish the season strong.
