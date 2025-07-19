The One Missing Piece That Would Complete WVU’s Uniform Comeback
The gloss has returned, and it was long overdue. And since West Virginia seems to be going all-in on bringing the nostalgia back with the return of the shoulder chips and double pant stripe to the uniform a year ago, why stop there?
One subtle piece of the uniform is going unnoticed - the helmet stickers.
Don Nehlen first introduced the musket pride stickers in the early 1980s, and they were a thing of beauty.
Unfortunately, the look didn't stick around forever. It did, however, make a return in 2016 under Dana Holgorsen for a couple of seasons, but once again got phased out for some unknown reason.
Sure, it's not as big of a deal as the gloss replacing the dull matte blue helmet, but the little detail helps bring everything together, and plus, the musket should 1000% be a part of the uniform in some way.
While athletes are now more concerned about finding the next NIL deal, there's a segment of players out there who still take pride in doing all of the little things right on and off the field, which results in decorating that hat up with those stickers.
Rich Rodriguez doesn't strike me as someone who cares too deeply about the details of the uniform or helmet, but he does like to create competition, and this is another avenue to do it.
