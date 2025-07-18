WVU Legend Darius Stills Lands First College Coaching Job
Former West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills has spent the last few years helping young athletes in the area take their game to the next level. He's helped kids of all ages, and now, he's officially getting into the coaching space.
On Friday morning, Stills announced that he had been hired as the assistant defensive line coach and recruiting analyst at Fairmont State.
Stills was a dominant force during his playing days with the Mountaineers, totaling 85 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks for his career. His best season came in 2019, when he posted 15 tackles for loss while bringing opposing quarterbacks down to the ground seven times. Unfortunately, he was snubbed of All-American honors.
Although he wasn't as productive on paper (statistically speaking), Stills earned All-American status following the 2020 season and deservingly so. He caught the attention of everyone around the league by what he did in '19, forcing coaches to throw double teams his way, while also trying to run the football away from him.
He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2021, and showed some promise before some injury issues popped up, and ultimately cut his career in the NFL short.
