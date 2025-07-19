Mountaineers Now

First Pitch? Deuce McBride Looked Like He Was Feeding the Post

It's safe to say the Mets won't be begging Miles McBride to become a two-sport star in the Big Apple.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) high-fives with teammates during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) high-fives with teammates during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Baseball isn't for everyone. It's a tough sport, and it's a game that is surrounded by failure. Former West Virginia basketball guard and current member of the New York Knicks, Miles "Deuce" McBride, got a taste of it on Friday night when he was welcomed by the Mets to throw out the honorary first pitch.

Deuce didn't put much sauce on it and bounced it a little over a foot in front of the plate.

Well, now wait a second. Maybe Deuce was just showing off his bounce pass abilities?

Yeah, probably not. We can't let him off the hook that easily. But we can blame it on fatigue, perhaps. McBride has been making appearances all over the place to promote his children's book, Deuce: The Champion of Friendship. Combine that with still adjusting to dad life and staying in the gym can be mentally and physically exhausting.

It may not have been the greatest first pitch to ever be thrown, but hey, it could have been much worse. How many times have we seen someone throw the ball 40 feet over the catcher's head, straight down into the ground, or in the direction of the on-deck circle? All things considered, we'll give it a 4.5 out of 10.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Best Virginia Survives Dubois Dreams, Advances to Second Round of TBT

WVU Legend Darius Stills Lands First College Coaching Job

Sam White Signs Free Agent Deal with the Toronto Blue Jays

Where the 33 WVU Football Scholarship Transfers Landed in the Portal This Offseason

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Mountaineers in the Pros