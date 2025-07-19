First Pitch? Deuce McBride Looked Like He Was Feeding the Post
Baseball isn't for everyone. It's a tough sport, and it's a game that is surrounded by failure. Former West Virginia basketball guard and current member of the New York Knicks, Miles "Deuce" McBride, got a taste of it on Friday night when he was welcomed by the Mets to throw out the honorary first pitch.
Deuce didn't put much sauce on it and bounced it a little over a foot in front of the plate.
Well, now wait a second. Maybe Deuce was just showing off his bounce pass abilities?
Yeah, probably not. We can't let him off the hook that easily. But we can blame it on fatigue, perhaps. McBride has been making appearances all over the place to promote his children's book, Deuce: The Champion of Friendship. Combine that with still adjusting to dad life and staying in the gym can be mentally and physically exhausting.
It may not have been the greatest first pitch to ever be thrown, but hey, it could have been much worse. How many times have we seen someone throw the ball 40 feet over the catcher's head, straight down into the ground, or in the direction of the on-deck circle? All things considered, we'll give it a 4.5 out of 10.
