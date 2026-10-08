The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Arizona Preview + Prediction

It's Thursday morning, so you know what that means! It's time for another episode of The Walk Thru GameDay Show. Today, Eugene Napoleon and I preview West Virginia's matchup with the Arizona Wildcats.

The Rundown

Segment 1: The Worst Defense in Power Four football — Can It Be Fixed?

Through the first five games of the season, West Virginia ranks dead last among Power Four teams in total defense and checks in at No. 133 nationally. Zac Alley is fully aware of the issues and understands that simplifying things is what he is going to have to do in order to churn out better production from his unit. We discuss the shortcomings on that side of the ball and whether or not those issues can be fixed.

Segment 2: It's more than Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook

Some folks only see this team as being better because of this dynamic duo. Sure, those two have a MASSIVE hand in the improvement we've seen, but there are some other bright spots as well. We talk about those, including one area that is getting overlooked.

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: What year did WVU first introduce the uniforms to honor the coal miners?

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

This week, Eugene is going with TWO players for his Napoleon's Dynamite players to watch, both of whom are on the offensive side of the ball for the Mountaineers. I highlight the key player for the West Virginia defense and mention one player on both sides for Arizona.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. Arizona Game Preview

We open the lid on our preview detailing the dynamic passing attack of Noah Fifita, talk about the importance of keeping their run game in check, and then we flip it over to talk about West Virginia's offense versus Arizona's defense and the challenges that exist there.

Segment 6: Week 6 Pick'ems

No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon, 3:30 PM (CBS)

No. 22 Houston at Kansas State, 3:30 PM (FOX)

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama, 7:30 PM (ABC)

No. 23 Boise State at Fresno State, 10:30 PM (CW)

Arizona at West Virginia, 12 PM (TNT)

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.