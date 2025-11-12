2026 Offensive Lineman Flips Commitment from West Virginia to Marshall
Tuesday night, class of 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles (6'4", 260 lbs) of Cincinnati, Ohio, announced on his Instagram account that he has flipped his decision from West Virginia to Marshall.
Lyles also held offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Maryland, Ohio, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan, and a few others.
The decision was likely a mutual one between him and West Virginia, with the Mountaineers recently picking up a commitment from offensive lineman Aidan Woods in addition to the pursuit of Penn State commit Kevin Brown.
WVU still has four offensive linemen committed in the 2026 class in Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, and the aforementioned Woods.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
