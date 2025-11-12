Mountaineers Now

2026 Offensive Lineman Flips Commitment from West Virginia to Marshall

WVU's 2026 recruiting class shrinks...for now.

Schuyler Callihan

Justyn Lyles
Tuesday night, class of 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles (6'4", 260 lbs) of Cincinnati, Ohio, announced on his Instagram account that he has flipped his decision from West Virginia to Marshall.

Lyles also held offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Maryland, Ohio, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan, and a few others.

The decision was likely a mutual one between him and West Virginia, with the Mountaineers recently picking up a commitment from offensive lineman Aidan Woods in addition to the pursuit of Penn State commit Kevin Brown.

WVU still has four offensive linemen committed in the 2026 class in Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, and the aforementioned Woods.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

