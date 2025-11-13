How to watch West Virginia vs. Pitt: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
West Virginia and Pitt will put their unblemished marks to the test tonight in the Backyard Brawl in Morgantown. Both teams have cruised to victory in their first three games, so this will be a good measuring stick game for Ross Hodge and Jeff Capel to see where their respective teams are at.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (3-0) vs. Pitt (3-0)
Date/Time: Thursday, November 13th, 6 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: FS1
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
F Cameron Corhen (PITT): The 6'10", 235-pounder could pose a problem for Harlan Obioha underneath and will be by far the best player he's had to match up against this season. Corhen is averaging 15 points, 10.7 rebounds, and two blocks per game this season.
G Treysen Eaglestaff (WVU): It's time for one of these WVU sharpshooters to heat up, more specifically Eaglestaff, who has been relatively quiet through the first three games.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is currently a 5.5-point favorite, marking the fourth straight game they've been favored in to begin the season. This is Pitt's first game away from home, and the crowd inside Hope Coliseum will certainly play a factor. The over/under is sitting at 134.5.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
