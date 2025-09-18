Jahiem White Sends Positive Message to West Virginia Fans
The West Virginia Mountaineers lost more than just a game when they fell to Ohio two weeks ago. Star running back Jahiem White left the game with a season-ending knee injury in the second quarter of that game, and the WVU offense struggled to get anything done and fell to the Bobcats in Athens, Ohio.
Rich Rodriguez was able to turn around the fortune when Tye Edwards helped lead the Mountaineers on a late comeback over their rival, Pitt. Nicco Marchiol was benched at the start of the second half and then came back to save the day in Morgantown. After the thrilling overtime win, WVU fans got a positive message from White.
White posted that his surgery went well and he is officially on his way to recovery now. White also gave a big thanks to Dr. ElAttrache and the staff at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center.
White’s injury was a massive blow to the offense, and many fans were worried about how Rich Rod’s rushing attack would look without White. Well, Tye Edwards answered the bell, rushing the football 25 times for 141 rushing yards. He also added three touchdowns to help WVU mount the victory. It’s safe to assume he will be the bell cow going forward.
As for White, it’s a bummer to see his season end this way. He entered the season expected to be one of the top running backs in the nation. He was on his way to doing just that before this unfortunate injury. WVU fans will continue to send well wishes to White as he continues on the road to his recovery.
The Mountaineers will now head on the road to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks. The days when heading into Lawrence was easy are long and gone. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is going to be rocking when WVU comes to town on Saturday.
Clearly, folks are expecting Rich Rod’s squad to regress after an emotional victory. That could certainly happen. However, that win inspired this fan base. Just imagine what a road win as two-touchdown underdogs in Kansas can do.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How Can WVU’s Win Probability vs. Kansas Be This Low? The Numbers Don’t Add Up
Can WVU Keep Rolling With This Offensive Line, or is a Shakeup on the Table?
Between The Eers: Did One Game Flip the Narrative on WVU Entering Big 12 Play?
One More Win for WVU? ESPN's FPI May Need Recalibration
Spread Predictions for West Virginia's Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas