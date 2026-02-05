Four More Players Officially Added to West Virginia's 2026 Roster

More players have been added to the 2026 West Virginia football roster! By my count, four new names now populate the list, three of which are transfer additions.

LB Jason Hall Jr. (Villanova)

Hall is a sneaky good addition that came late in the process. He'll join a rebuilt room, which includes Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic transfer), Isaiah Patterson (UNLV transfer), and Malachi Hood (Illinois transfer). At Villanova, Hall was primarily a guy they liked to get after the passer and stop the run. He ended the year with 16 pressures, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. In pass coverage? Well, let's just say that's an area that could stand some improvement.

S Kameron Reddic (Stephen F. Austin)

Toward the end of January, West Virginia added one more piece to the back end through the transfer portal in Kameron Reddic. In his final season with the Lumberjacks, Reddic totaled 42 tackles, four pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and an interception. WVU does have some top-shelf talent in the safety room with Memphis transfer Kamari Wilson, JUCO transfer Da'Mare Williams, and coveted incoming freshman Matt Sieg, so he doesn't necessarily have a clear path to immediate playing time, but he'll certainly have his chance to impress during spring ball and fall camp to earn a spot in the rotation.

S Rickey Giles (High School Signee)

Giles has been on campus, as we've reported multiple times in our roster updates, but for whatever reason, perhaps by accident, was left off the official roster. He is on there now. The Dallas, Texas native picked the Mountaineers over offers from Boise State, Memphis, Missouri State, North Texas, Oregon State, Purdue, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, Utah, UTEP, and UTSA.

K Peter Notaro (Alabama)

The Bama transfer doesn't have a ton of experience, but did go a perfect 5/5 on PATs last season. He also had five kickoffs, two of which went for a touchback. He'll compete with Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky transfer) and Nate Flower.

